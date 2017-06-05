Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 1) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.00 45.25/47.25 71.25/73.25 95.25/97.25 1100 19.50/21.00 45.25/47.25 71.50/73.50 95.50/97.50 1200 19.50/21.00 45.25/47.25 71.50/73.50 95.50/97.50 1300 19.25/21.25 45.25/47.25 71.25/73.25 95.25/97.25 1400 19.25/21.25 45.25/47.25 71.25/73.25 95.25/97.25 1500 19.25/20.75 45.00/47.00 71.00/73.00 95.00/97.00 1600 19.25/21.25 45.00/47.00 71.00/73.00 95.00/97.00 1715 19.50/21.00 45.25/47.25 71.25/73.25 95.25/97.25 (Closing Jun 1) 1715 20.25/21.75 46.25/48.25 72.50/74.50 96.50/98.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.25/123.25 145.50/147.50 169.00/171.00 196.00/198.00 1100 121.50/123.50 146.00/148.00 169.75/171.75 197.00/199.00 1200 121.50/123.50 146.00/148.00 169.75/171.75 197.00/199.00 1300 121.50/123.50 146.25/148.25 170.00/172.00 197.00/199.00 1400 121.50/123.50 146.25/148.25 170.00/172.00 197.00/199.00 1500 121.00/123.00 145.25/147.25 168.75/170.75 196.00/198.00 1600 121.00/123.00 145.50/147.50 169.00/171.00 196.00/198.00 1715 121.25/123.25 145.50/147.50 169.00/171.00 196.25/198.25 (Closing Jun 1) 1715 122.50/124.50 147.00/149.00 170.75/172.75 198.00/200.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.50/220.50 241.00/243.00 267.25/269.25 294.50/296.50 1100 219.75/221.75 242.25/244.25 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 1200 219.75/221.75 242.25/244.25 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 1300 219.50/221.50 242.00/244.00 268.00/270.00 295.00/297.00 1400 219.50/221.50 242.00/244.00 268.00/270.00 295.00/297.00 1500 218.75/220.75 241.25/243.25 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 1600 218.50/220.50 241.00/243.00 267.00/269.00 294.00/296.00 1715 219.00/221.00 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 (Closing Jun 1) 1715 220.50/222.50 243.00/245.00 269.25/271.25 296.50/298.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.78% 4.76% 4.76% 4.74% 4.71% 4.69% 1100 4.77% 4.77% 4.77% 4.75% 4.72% 4.70% 1200 4.77% 4.77% 4.77% 4.75% 4.72% 4.70% 1300 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 1400 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 4.71% 1500 4.72% 4.74% 4.74% 4.72% 4.69% 4.67% 1600 4.76% 4.74% 4.74% 4.72% 4.70% 4.69% 1715 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 4.68% (Closing Jun 1) 1715 4.76% 4.78% 4.78% 4.75% 4.72% 4.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% 4.67% 4.66% 1100 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68% 1200 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68% 1300 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 1400 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 1500 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% 4.66% 4.67% 4.66% 1600 4.67% 4.67% 4.65% 4.65% 4.67% 4.65% 1715 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% 4.67% 4.66% (Closing Jun 1) 1715 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.69% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4350/64.4450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com