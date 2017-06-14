Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.75/13.25 37.25/39.25 63.25/65.25 86.50/88.50 1100 11.75/13.25 37.25/39.25 63.25/65.25 86.50/88.50 1200 11.75/13.25 37.25/39.25 63.25/65.25 86.75/88.75 1300 11.75/13.75 37.50/39.50 63.25/65.25 86.75/88.75 1400 11.75/13.25 37.50/39.50 63.50/65.50 87.00/89.00 1500 11.75/13.75 37.75/39.75 63.75/65.75 87.50/89.50 1600 11.75/13.25 37.50/39.50 63.50/65.50 87.00/89.00 1715 11.75/13.75 37.50/39.50 63.25/65.25 87.00/89.00 (Closing Jun 12) 1715 12.75/14.25 38.50/40.50 64.50/66.50 88.00/90.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.75/113.70 134.75/136.70 156.75/158.70 182.00/184.00 1100 112.00/114.00 135.00/137.00 157.25/159.20 182.50/184.50 1200 112.25/114.25 135.25/137.25 157.50/159.50 183.00/185.00 1300 112.25/114.25 135.50/137.50 157.75/159.75 183.50/185.50 1400 112.50/114.50 135.50/137.50 157.75/159.70 183.25/185.20 1500 113.00/115.00 136.50/138.50 159.00/161.00 184.75/186.75 1600 112.50/114.50 135.50/137.50 157.75/159.70 183.50/185.50 1715 112.50/114.50 136.00/138.00 158.50/160.50 184.25/186.25 (Closing Jun 12) 1715 113.50/115.50 136.75/138.70 159.00/161.00 184.75/186.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.75/205.70 225.50/227.50 250.50/252.50 276.50/278.50 1100 204.25/206.20 226.00/228.00 251.00/253.00 277.00/279.00 1200 204.75/206.75 226.50/228.50 251.50/253.50 277.50/279.50 1300 205.00/207.00 226.50/228.50 251.50/253.50 277.50/279.50 1400 205.25/207.20 227.00/229.00 252.00/254.00 278.00/280.00 1500 206.50/208.50 226.50/228.50 253.25/255.25 279.00/281.00 1600 205.50/207.50 227.50/229.50 252.50/254.50 278.50/280.50 1715 206.25/208.25 228.25/230.25 253.25/255.25 279.00/281.00 (Closing Jun 12) 1715 206.75/208.70 228.75/230.70 253.75/255.70 280.00/282.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.71% 4.72% 4.69% 4.64% 4.60% 4.55% 1100 4.71% 4.72% 4.69% 4.65% 4.61% 4.56% 1200 4.71% 4.72% 4.70% 4.67% 4.62% 4.57% 1300 4.76% 4.73% 4.71% 4.67% 4.62% 4.58% 1400 4.74% 4.75% 4.72% 4.68% 4.63% 4.58% 1500 4.78% 4.77% 4.74% 4.70% 4.66% 4.62% 1600 4.74% 4.75% 4.72% 4.68% 4.63% 4.58% 1715 4.76% 4.74% 4.72% 4.68% 4.64% 4.61% (Closing Jun 12) 1715 4.77% 4.76% 4.73% 4.68% 4.64% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.52% 4.50% 4.49% 4.50% 4.50% 4.49% 1100 4.53% 4.51% 4.50% 4.51% 4.51% 4.50% 1200 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 4.52% 4.52% 4.51% 1300 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 4.52% 4.52% 4.51% 1400 4.55% 4.53% 4.52% 4.53% 4.53% 4.52% 1500 4.59% 4.56% 4.55% 4.55% 4.54% 4.53% 1600 4.55% 4.54% 4.53% 4.54% 4.53% 4.52% 1715 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 4.56% 4.55% 4.54% (Closing Jun 12) 1715 4.56% 4.55% 4.54% 4.55% 4.54% 4.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3325/64.3425 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com