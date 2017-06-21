Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/07.50 32.00/34.00 58.00/60.00 82.00/84.00 1100 06.00/07.50 32.00/34.00 58.00/60.00 82.00/84.00 1200 06.00/07.50 32.00/34.00 58.00/60.00 82.00/84.00 1300 06.00/07.50 32.00/34.00 58.00/60.00 82.00/84.00 1400 06.00/07.50 32.00/34.00 58.00/60.00 82.00/84.00 1500 06.00/07.50 32.00/34.00 58.00/60.00 82.00/84.00 1600 06.00/07.50 32.00/34.00 58.00/60.00 82.00/84.00 1715 06.00/07.50 32.00/34.00 58.00/60.00 82.00/84.00 (Closing Jun 19) 1715 07.00/08.50 33.25/35.25 59.25/61.25 83.25/85.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 108.00/110.00 132.00/134.00 155.00/157.00 180.50/182.50 1100 108.00/110.00 132.00/134.00 155.00/157.00 181.00/183.00 1200 107.50/109.50 131.25/133.25 154.25/156.25 180.00/182.00 1300 108.00/110.00 131.75/133.75 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 1400 107.75/109.75 131.50/133.50 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 1500 107.75/109.75 131.25/133.25 154.00/156.00 179.50/181.50 1600 107.75/109.75 131.50/133.50 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 1715 107.75/109.75 131.50/133.50 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 (Closing Jun 19) 1715 109.50/111.50 133.50/135.50 156.75/158.75 182.75/184.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.75/204.75 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 276.00/278.00 1100 203.00/205.00 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 276.00/278.00 1200 202.00/204.00 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 275.00/277.00 1300 202.25/204.25 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 275.00/277.00 1400 202.00/204.00 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 275.00/277.00 1500 201.50/203.50 223.50/225.50 248.50/250.50 274.50/276.50 1600 202.00/204.00 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 275.00/277.00 1715 202.00/204.00 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 275.00/277.00 (Closing Jun 19) 1715 205.25/207.25 227.75/229.75 253.00/255.00 279.00/281.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.79% 4.77% 4.75% 4.72% 4.68% 4.65% 1100 4.79% 4.77% 4.75% 4.72% 4.68% 4.65% 1200 4.79% 4.78% 4.75% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% 1300 4.79% 4.77% 4.75% 4.72% 4.68% 4.64% 1400 4.79% 4.78% 4.75% 4.71% 4.67% 4.64% 1500 4.79% 4.78% 4.75% 4.71% 4.66% 4.63% 1600 4.79% 4.78% 4.75% 4.71% 4.67% 4.64% 1715 4.79% 4.77% 4.75% 4.71% 4.67% 4.64% (Closing Jun 19) 1715 4.85% 4.82% 4.78% 4.75% 4.71% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.62% 4.60% 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 4.56% 1100 4.63% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 1200 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 1300 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 1400 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 4.58% 4.57% 4.55% 1500 4.59% 4.57% 4.56% 4.57% 4.55% 4.54% 1600 4.61% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 1715 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% (Closing Jun 19) 1715 4.65% 4.64% 4.63% 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4950/64.5050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com