Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.54% (Jun 21) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/03.00 27.50/29.50 53.50/55.50 77.25/79.25 1100 01.75/03.25 27.75/29.75 53.75/55.75 77.50/79.50 1200 02.00/02.75 28.00/29.00 54.00/55.50 77.75/79.25 1300 01.75/03.25 27.75/29.75 53.75/55.75 77.75/79.75 1400 01.75/03.25 27.75/29.75 53.75/55.75 77.75/79.75 1500 02.00/03.00 28.00/29.50 54.00/56.00 78.00/80.00 1600 01.75/03.25 27.75/29.25 53.75/55.75 77.75/79.75 1715 01.75/02.75 27.75/29.75 53.75/55.75 77.75/79.75 (Closing Jun 21) 1715 05.00/06.50 31.00/33.00 57.00/59.00 81.00/83.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.75/104.75 126.25/128.25 149.00/151.00 174.50/176.50 1100 103.25/105.25 126.75/128.75 149.25/151.25 175.00/177.00 1200 103.25/104.75 127.00/128.50 149.75/151.75 175.50/177.50 1300 103.25/105.25 127.00/129.00 149.75/151.75 175.25/177.25 1400 103.25/105.20 126.75/128.70 149.75/151.75 175.50/177.50 1500 103.50/105.50 127.00/129.00 149.75/151.75 175.50/177.50 1600 103.25/105.25 126.75/128.75 149.50/151.50 175.00/177.00 1715 103.25/105.25 126.75/128.75 149.50/151.50 175.00/177.00 (Closing Jun 21) 1715 106.50/108.50 130.00/132.00 152.75/154.75 178.25/180.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.25/198.25 218.00/220.00 242.75/244.75 268.50/270.50 1100 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 242.75/244.75 268.50/270.50 1200 197.00/199.00 218.50/220.50 243.25/245.25 269.00/271.00 1300 197.00/199.00 218.50/220.50 243.25/245.25 269.00/271.00 1400 197.00/199.00 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 1500 197.25/199.25 219.00/221.00 244.00/246.00 270.00/272.00 1600 196.75/198.75 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 1715 196.75/198.75 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 (Closing Jun 21) 1715 200.25/202.25 222.00/224.00 247.00/249.00 273.00/275.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.74% 4.74% 4.71% 4.66% 4.62% 4.59% 1100 4.79% 4.77% 4.73% 4.69% 4.64% 4.60% 1200 4.74% 4.77% 4.73% 4.68% 4.64% 4.61% 1300 4.78% 4.77% 4.74% 4.69% 4.65% 4.61% 1400 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.68% 4.63% 4.61% 1500 4.78% 4.78% 4.75% 4.70% 4.64% 4.61% 1600 4.74% 4.76% 4.74% 4.68% 4.63% 4.60% 1715 4.77% 4.76% 4.74% 4.68% 4.63% 4.60% (Closing Jun 21) 1715 4.76% 4.76% 4.74% 4.69% 4.64% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 4.54% 4.51% 4.50% 1100 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 1200 4.58% 4.56% 4.53% 4.55% 4.52% 4.51% 1300 4.58% 4.56% 4.53% 4.55% 4.52% 4.51% 1400 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 1500 4.58% 4.56% 4.54% 4.56% 4.53% 4.52% 1600 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 1715 4.56% 4.54% 4.53% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% (Closing Jun 21) 1715 4.57% 4.56% 4.54% 4.55% 4.54% 4.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5875/64.5975 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com