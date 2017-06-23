Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 22) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 27.00/28.50 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 1100 01.25/02.25 27.00/28.50 52.75/54.75 76.50/78.50 1200 01.25/02.25 27.00/28.50 52.75/54.75 76.50/78.50 1300 01.00/02.00 26.75/28.75 52.75/54.75 76.75/78.75 1400 01.25/02.25 27.00/28.50 53.00/55.00 76.75/78.75 1500 01.25/02.25 27.00/29.00 53.00/55.00 76.75/78.75 1600 01.00/02.00 26.75/28.75 52.75/54.75 76.75/78.75 1715 01.25/02.25 27.25/29.25 53.25/55.25 77.00/79.00 (Closing Jun 22) 1715 01.75/02.75 27.75/29.75 53.75/55.75 77.75/79.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.50/104.50 126.00/128.00 148.75/150.75 174.50/176.50 1100 102.00/104.00 125.50/127.50 148.25/150.25 173.75/175.75 1200 102.00/104.00 125.50/127.50 148.25/150.25 173.75/175.75 1300 102.50/104.50 126.00/128.00 148.75/150.75 174.50/176.50 1400 102.50/104.50 126.00/128.00 148.75/150.75 174.50/176.50 1500 102.50/104.50 126.00/128.00 148.75/150.75 174.50/176.50 1600 102.50/104.50 126.25/128.25 149.00/151.00 175.00/177.00 1715 102.75/104.75 126.50/128.50 149.50/151.50 175.50/177.50 (Closing Jun 22) 1715 103.25/105.25 126.75/128.75 149.50/151.50 175.00/177.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 1100 195.75/197.75 217.50/219.50 242.50/244.50 268.50/270.50 1200 195.75/197.75 217.50/219.50 242.50/244.50 268.50/270.50 1300 196.25/198.25 218.00/220.00 243.00/245.00 269.00/271.00 1400 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 1500 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 1600 197.00/199.00 219.00/221.00 244.00/246.00 270.00/272.00 1715 197.50/199.50 219.50/221.50 244.75/246.70 271.00/273.00 (Closing Jun 22) 1715 196.75/198.75 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.75% 4.77% 4.74% 4.68% 4.64% 4.60% 1100 4.76% 4.75% 4.71% 4.66% 4.62% 4.59% 1200 4.76% 4.75% 4.71% 4.66% 4.62% 4.59% 1300 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 4.69% 4.64% 4.61% 1400 4.76% 4.78% 4.73% 4.69% 4.64% 4.61% 1500 4.81% 4.78% 4.73% 4.69% 4.64% 4.61% 1600 4.75% 4.75% 4.73% 4.69% 4.65% 4.61% 1715 4.84% 4.80% 4.75% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% (Closing Jun 22) 1715 4.77% 4.76% 4.74% 4.68% 4.63% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 1100 4.56% 4.54% 4.53% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 1200 4.56% 4.54% 4.53% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 1300 4.58% 4.56% 4.54% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 1400 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1500 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1600 4.59% 4.57% 4.56% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 1715 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% (Closing Jun 22) 1715 4.56% 4.54% 4.53% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5200/64.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com