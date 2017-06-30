India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Jun 30

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/06.00 01.50/03.50 01.00/02.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Jun 29) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.50/22.00 46.25/48.25 69.75/71.75 95.75/97.75 1100 20.50/22.00 46.50/48.50 70.25/72.25 96.50/98.50 1200 20.75/22.25 46.75/48.75 70.50/72.50 96.75/98.75 1300 20.50/22.50 46.50/48.50 70.75/72.75 97.50/99.50 1400 20.50/22.50 46.50/48.50 70.75/72.75 97.50/99.50 1500 20.75/22.25 46.75/48.75 70.75/72.75 97.25/99.25 1600 20.75/22.25 46.75/48.75 70.75/72.75 97.50/99.50 1715 20.75/22.25 46.75/48.75 70.75/72.75 97.50/99.50 (Closing Jun 29) 1715 22.00/23.50 47.75/49.75 71.50/73.50 97.50/99.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 119.50/121.50 142.50/144.50 169.00/171.00 191.00/193.00 1100 120.25/122.25 143.50/145.50 170.00/172.00 192.25/194.25 1200 121.00/123.00 144.50/146.50 171.00/173.00 193.25/195.25 1300 122.00/124.00 145.50/147.50 172.25/174.25 194.50/196.50 1400 122.00/124.00 145.50/147.50 172.25/174.25 194.50/196.50 1500 121.50/123.50 145.00/147.00 171.50/173.50 193.75/195.75 1600 121.75/123.75 145.25/147.25 171.75/173.75 194.00/196.00 1715 121.75/123.75 145.25/147.25 171.75/173.75 194.00/196.00 (Closing Jun 29) 1715 121.25/123.25 144.25/146.25 170.75/172.75 193.00/195.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.00/215.00 238.00/240.00 264.00/266.00 286.00/288.00 1100 214.50/216.50 239.50/241.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 1200 215.50/217.50 240.50/242.50 266.50/268.50 288.50/290.50 1300 216.75/218.75 241.75/243.75 267.75/269.75 290.00/292.00 1400 216.75/218.75 241.75/243.75 267.75/269.75 290.00/292.00 1500 216.00/218.00 241.25/243.25 267.25/269.25 289.50/291.50 1600 216.25/218.25 241.50/243.50 267.75/269.75 290.00/292.00 1715 216.25/218.25 241.50/243.50 267.75/269.75 290.00/292.00 (Closing Jun 29) 1715 215.25/217.25 240.25/242.25 266.25/268.25 288.50/290.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.64% 4.67% 4.64% 4.62% 4.59% 4.57% 1100 4.65% 4.70% 4.67% 4.66% 4.62% 4.61% 1200 4.69% 4.71% 4.68% 4.66% 4.64% 4.63% 1300 4.67% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 1400 4.67% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 1500 4.69% 4.72% 4.71% 4.69% 4.67% 4.65% 1600 4.69% 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 1715 4.70% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 4.68% 4.67% (Closing Jun 29) 1715 4.60% 4.66% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60% 4.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.57% 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 1100 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 1200 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.59% 4.57% 4.54% 1300 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 4.58% 4.56% 1400 4.64% 4.63% 4.61% 4.61% 4.58% 4.56% 1500 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 4.58% 4.56% 1600 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 1715 4.65% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 4.60% 4.58% (Closing Jun 29) 1715 4.57% 4.56% 4.56% 4.57% 4.54% 4.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5750/64.5850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com