RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 3

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 01.00/02.50 NA 02.82% 02.82% NA (Jun 30) 1000 02.50/06.00 01.50/03.50 01.00/02.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.75/22.25 46.75/48.75 71.00/73.00 98.00/100.00 1100 20.75/22.75 47.00/49.00 71.50/73.50 98.50/100.50 1200 21.00/22.50 47.00/49.00 71.25/73.25 98.25/100.25 1300 21.00/22.50 47.00/49.00 71.25/73.25 98.25/100.25 1400 21.00/22.50 47.00/49.00 71.25/73.25 98.25/100.25 1500 21.00/22.50 47.00/49.00 71.00/73.00 98.00/100.00 1600 21.00/22.50 47.00/49.00 71.25/73.25 98.25/100.25 1715 20.75/22.25 46.75/48.75 70.75/72.75 97.75/99.75 (Closing Jun 30) 1715 20.75/22.25 46.75/48.75 70.75/72.75 97.50/99.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 122.75/124.70 146.50/148.50 173.50/175.50 196.00/198.00 1100 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 174.50/176.50 197.25/199.25 1200 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 174.00/176.00 196.75/198.75 1300 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 174.25/176.25 197.00/199.00 1400 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 174.00/176.00 196.75/198.75 1500 122.75/124.75 146.25/148.75 173.75/175.75 196.50/198.50 1600 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 174.00/176.00 196.75/198.75 1715 122.50/124.50 146.25/148.25 173.25/175.25 196.00/198.00 (Closing Jun 30) 1715 121.75/123.75 145.25/147.25 171.75/173.75 194.00/196.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.50/220.50 244.00/246.00 270.50/272.50 293.00/295.00 1100 220.00/222.00 245.50/247.50 272.00/274.00 294.50/296.50 1200 219.50/221.50 245.00/247.00 271.50/273.50 294.00/296.00 1300 219.75/221.75 245.25/247.25 272.00/274.00 294.50/296.50 1400 219.50/221.50 245.25/247.25 272.00/274.00 294.50/296.50 1500 219.25/221.25 244.75/246.75 271.50/273.50 294.00/296.00 1600 219.50/221.50 245.25/247.25 272.00/274.00 294.50/296.50 1715 218.75/220.75 244.25/246.25 271.00/273.00 293.50/295.50 (Closing Jun 30) 1715 216.25/218.25 241.50/243.50 267.75/269.75 290.00/292.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.69% 4.72% 4.73% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1100 4.73% 4.76% 4.76% 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 1200 4.73% 4.74% 4.74% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 1300 4.73% 4.74% 4.74% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 1400 4.72% 4.74% 4.73% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 1500 4.73% 4.74% 4.72% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1600 4.72% 4.74% 4.73% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1715 4.68% 4.71% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% (Closing Jun 30) 1715 4.70% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 4.68% 4.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% 4.64% 4.61% 1100 4.71% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 1200 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% 1300 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 1400 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 1500 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.65% 4.63% 1600 4.69% 4.67% 4.67% 4.67% 4.65% 4.63% 1715 4.67% 4.65% 4.65% 4.65% 4.63% 4.61% (Closing Jun 30) 1715 4.65% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 4.60% 4.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8750/64.8850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com