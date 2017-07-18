FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 17
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Technology
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 17, 2017 / 4:39 AM / a day ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 17

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
                02.84%           02.84%           02.84%
                                (Jul 14)            
 1000        02.00/05.00      01.50/03.50      00.50/01.50
                02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUL           AUG            SEP            OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  09.25/10.75    35.00/37.00   59.50/61.50   86.50/88.50 
 1100  09.25/10.75    35.00/37.00   59.75/61.75   86.75/88.75
 1200  09.25/10.75    35.00/37.00   59.75/61.75   86.75/88.75
 1300  09.25/10.75    35.00/37.00   59.75/61.75   86.75/88.75
 1400  09.25/10.75    35.00/37.00   59.75/61.75   86.50/88.50
 1500  09.00/10.50    34.75/36.75   59.25/61.25   86.00/88.00
 1600  09.25/10.75    34.75/36.75   59.25/61.25   86.00/88.00
 1715  09.25/10.75    34.50/36.50   59.00/61.00   85.75/87.75
                       (Closing Jul 14)
 1715  10.25/11.75    36.00/38.00   60.50/62.50   87.25/89.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC            JAN            FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 111.50/113.50  135.50/137.50  162.75/164.75  185.75/187.75
 1100 112.00/114.00  136.00/138.00  163.25/165.25  186.25/188.25
 1200 111.75/113.70  136.00/138.00  163.25/165.20  186.25/188.20
 1300 111.75/113.70  136.00/138.00  163.25/165.20  186.25/188.20
 1400 111.25/113.20  135.25/137.20  162.00/164.00  185.00/187.00
 1500 111.00/113.00  135.00/137.00  162.25/164.25  185.00/187.00
 1600 110.75/112.75  134.75/136.75  161.75/163.75  184.75/186.75
 1715 110.50/112.50  134.50/136.50  161.50/163.50  184.50/186.50
                       (Closing Jul 14) 
 1715 112.00/114.00  136.00/138.00  163.00/165.00  186.00/188.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY            JUN 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 208.75/210.75  234.75/236.75  261.50/263.50  284.00/286.00
 1100 209.25/211.25  235.50/237.50  262.00/264.00  284.50/286.50
 1200 209.50/211.50  235.50/237.50  262.50/264.50  285.00/287.00
 1300 209.50/211.50  235.50/237.50  262.50/264.50  285.00/287.00
 1400 208.00/210.00  233.75/235.70  260.50/262.50  283.00/285.00
 1500 208.00/210.00  234.00/236.00  260.50/262.50  283.00/285.00
 1600 207.75/209.75  233.50/235.50  260.25/262.25  282.50/284.50
 1715 207.50/209.50  233.25/235.25  259.75/261.75  282.00/284.00
                       (Closing Jul 14) 
 1715 209.00/211.00  235.00/237.00  261.75/263.75  284.00/286.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.75%    4.76%    4.77%      4.76%     4.75%   4.74% 
 1100   4.75%    4.78%    4.79%      4.78%     4.77%   4.76%
 1200   4.74%    4.78%    4.78%      4.77%     4.77%   4.76%
 1300   4.74%    4.78%    4.78%      4.77%     4.77%   4.76%
 1400   4.74%    4.78%    4.77%      4.75%     4.74%   4.72%
 1500   4.70%    4.74%    4.74%      4.74%     4.73%   4.73%
 1600   4.72%    4.74%    4.75%      4.73%     4.73%   4.71%
 1715   4.69%    4.72%    4.73%      4.72%     4.72%   4.71%
                       (Closing Jul 14) 
 1715   4.77%    4.77%    4.76%      4.75%     4.73%   4.72%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.73%    4.72%    4.74%      4.72%     4.69%   4.66% 
 1100   4.74%    4.73%    4.75%      4.73%     4.70%   4.67%
 1200   4.74%    4.74%    4.75%      4.74%     4.71%   4.68%
 1300   4.74%    4.74%    4.75%      4.74%     4.71%   4.68%
 1400   4.71%    4.70%    4.72%      4.70%     4.68%   4.65% 
 1500   4.71%    4.70%    4.72%      4.70%     4.68%   4.65% 
 1600   4.70%    4.70%    4.71%      4.70%     4.67%   4.64%
 1715   4.70%    4.69%    4.71%      4.69%     4.66%   4.63%
                       (Closing Jul 14)
 1715   4.71%    4.70%    4.72%      4.70%     4.68%   4.65%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3450/64.3550 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.