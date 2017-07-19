RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 18

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jul 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.25/09.75 33.75/35.75 58.25/60.25 85.00/87.00 1100 08.25/09.75 33.50/35.50 57.75/59.75 84.25/86.25 1200 08.25/09.75 33.50/35.50 57.75/59.75 84.25/86.25 1300 08.25/09.75 33.50/35.50 58.00/60.00 84.50/86.50 1400 08.25/09.75 33.50/35.50 57.75/59.75 84.25/86.25 1500 08.25/09.75 33.50/35.50 57.75/59.75 84.25/86.25 1600 08.25/09.75 33.50/35.50 57.75/59.75 84.25/86.25 1715 08.25/09.75 33.50/35.50 57.75/59.75 84.25/86.25 (Closing Jul 17) 1715 09.25/10.75 34.50/36.50 59.00/61.00 85.75/87.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 109.75/111.75 133.75/135.75 160.75/162.75 183.50/185.50 1100 108.75/110.75 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 182.50/184.50 1200 108.75/110.75 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 182.50/184.50 1300 109.25/111.25 133.00/135.00 160.25/162.25 183.25/185.25 1400 109.00/111.00 133.00/135.00 160.00/162.00 183.00/185.00 1500 109.00/111.00 133.00/135.00 160.00/162.00 183.00/185.00 1600 109.00/111.00 133.00/135.00 160.00/162.00 183.00/185.00 1715 109.00/111.00 133.00/135.00 160.00/162.00 183.25/185.25 (Closing Jul 17) 1715 110.50/112.50 134.50/136.50 161.50/163.50 184.50/186.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.25/208.25 232.25/234.25 258.75/260.75 281.00/283.00 1100 205.50/207.50 231.25/233.25 257.75/259.75 280.00/282.00 1200 205.50/207.50 231.25/233.25 257.75/259.75 280.00/282.00 1300 206.25/208.25 232.00/234.00 258.50/260.50 281.00/283.00 1400 206.00/208.00 232.00/234.00 258.75/260.75 281.00/283.00 1500 206.00/208.00 232.00/234.00 258.75/260.70 281.00/283.00 1600 206.00/208.00 232.00/234.00 258.75/260.75 281.00/283.00 1715 206.50/208.50 232.50/234.50 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 (Closing Jul 17) 1715 207.50/209.50 233.25/235.25 259.75/261.75 282.00/284.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.69% 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 1100 4.66% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 1200 4.66% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 1300 4.66% 4.70% 4.71% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 1400 4.66% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 1500 4.66% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 1600 4.66% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 1715 4.66% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% (Closing Jul 17) 1715 4.69% 4.72% 4.73% 4.72% 4.72% 4.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.70% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% 1100 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.64% 4.61% 1200 4.67% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 4.62% 1300 4.69% 4.68% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 1400 4.68% 4.68% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 1500 4.68% 4.68% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 1600 4.68% 4.68% 4.70% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% 1715 4.69% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% (Closing Jul 17) 1715 4.70% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3225/64.3325 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com