RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 26

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50
02.83% 02.83% 02.83%
(Jul 25)
1000 01.50/02.00 00.75/01.00 00.75/01.00
04.25% 04.25% 04.25%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 01.75/02.75 26.25/28.25 49.75/51.75 75.50/77.50
1100 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.75/77.75
1200 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.75/77.75
1300 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.75/77.75
1400 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.75/77.75
1500 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.75/77.75
1600 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.75/77.75
1715 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.75/77.75
(Closing Jul 25)
1715 02.75/03.75 27.25/29.25 51.00/53.00 77.00/79.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 99.50/101.50 122.75/124.75 149.75/151.75 172.00/174.00
1100 99.75/101.75 123.00/125.00 149.75/151.75 172.00/174.00
1200 99.75/101.75 123.00/125.00 150.00/152.00 172.50/174.50
1300 100.00/102.00 123.50/125.50 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00
1400 100.00/102.00 123.50/125.50 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00
1500 100.00/102.00 123.50/125.50 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00
1600 100.00/102.00 123.50/125.50 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00
1715 99.75/101.75 123.00/125.00 150.00/152.00 172.25/174.25
(Closing Jul 25)
1715 101.00/103.00 124.25/126.25 151.00/153.00 173.50/175.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 194.50/196.50 220.00/222.00 246.50/248.50 268.50/270.50
1100 194.50/196.50 219.75/221.75 246.00/248.00 268.00/270.00
1200 195.00/197.00 220.25/222.25 246.50/248.50 268.50/270.50
1300 195.50/197.50 221.00/223.00 247.50/249.50 269.50/271.50
1400 195.50/197.50 221.00/223.00 247.50/249.50 269.50/271.50
1500 195.50/197.50 221.00/223.00 247.50/249.50 269.50/271.50
1600 195.50/197.50 221.00/223.00 247.50/249.50 269.50/271.50
1715 194.50/196.50 220.00/222.00 246.50/248.50 268.50/270.50
(Closing Jul 25)
1715 196.00/198.00 221.50/223.50 248.00/250.00 270.00/272.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.54% 4.56% 4.56% 4.56% 4.55% 4.57%
1100 4.58% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.56% 4.57%
1200 4.58% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.56% 4.57%
1300 4.58% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59%
1400 4.58% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59%
1500 4.58% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59%
1600 4.58% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59% 4.59%
1715 4.58% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.58%
(Closing Jul 25)
1715 4.58% 4.60% 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.56% 4.56% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52%
1100 4.56% 4.56% 4.58% 4.55% 4.54% 4.51%
1200 4.57% 4.57% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52%
1300 4.59% 4.58% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56% 4.54%
1400 4.59% 4.58% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56% 4.54%
1500 4.59% 4.58% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56% 4.54%
1600 4.59% 4.59% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 4.54%
1715 4.57% 4.56% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52%
(Closing Jul 25)
1715 4.58% 4.58% 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 4.54%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3575/64.3675 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.