2 days ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 27
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Movie Review: Mubarakan
July 27, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 27

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        02.00/04.00      00.50/01.25      01.50/02.75
                02.85%           02.85%           02.85%
                                (Jul 26)            
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
                02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG           SEP            OCT           NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  24.00/26.00    47.50/49.50   73.25/75.25   97.50/99.50
 1100  24.00/26.00    47.75/49.75   73.50/75.50   97.75/99.75
 1200  24.00/26.00    47.50/49.50   73.25/75.25   97.50/99.50
 1300  24.00/26.00    47.50/49.50   73.25/75.25   97.50/99.50
 1400  24.00/26.00    47.50/49.50   73.25/75.25   97.50/99.50
 1500  24.00/26.00    47.50/49.50   73.25/75.25   97.25/99.25
 1600  24.00/26.00    47.50/49.50   73.25/75.25   97.25/99.25
 1715  24.50/25.50    47.50/49.50   73.25/75.25   97.25/99.25
                       (Closing Jul 26)
 1715  26.50/28.50    50.00/52.00   75.75/77.75   99.75/101.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN            FEB            MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  121.00/123.00  148.00/150.00  170.50/172.50 193.00/195.00
 1100  121.25/123.25  148.25/150.25  170.75/172.75 193.25/195.25
 1200  121.00/123.00  148.00/150.00  170.50/172.50 193.25/195.25
 1300  121.00/123.00  148.00/150.00  170.50/172.50 193.25/195.25
 1400  121.00/123.00  148.00/150.00  170.50/172.50 193.25/195.25
 1500  120.50/122.50  147.50/149.50  170.00/172.00 192.75/194.75
 1600  120.50/122.50  147.50/149.50  170.00/172.00 192.75/194.75
 1715  120.50/122.50  147.50/149.50  170.00/172.00 192.50/194.50
                        (Closing Jul 26) 
 1715  123.00/125.00  150.00/152.00  172.25/174.25 194.50/196.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN            JUL 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 218.75/220.75  245.50/247.50  267.50/269.50  291.50/293.50
 1100 219.00/221.00  245.75/247.75  267.75/269.75  291.50/293.50
 1200 218.75/220.75  245.50/247.50  267.50/269.50  291.50/293.50
 1300 219.00/221.00  245.75/247.75  268.00/270.00  292.00/294.00
 1400 219.00/221.00  245.75/247.75  268.00/270.00  292.00/294.00
 1500 218.50/220.50  245.25/247.25  267.50/269.50  291.50/293.50
 1600 218.50/220.50  245.25/247.25  267.50/269.50  291.50/293.50
 1715 218.00/220.00  244.50/246.50  266.50/268.50  290.50/292.50
                       (Closing Jul 26) 
 1715 220.00/222.00  246.50/248.50  268.50/270.50   01.75/2.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.59%    4.60%    4.59%      4.60%     4.60%   4.61%
 1100   4.59%    4.63%    4.61%      4.61%     4.61%   4.62%
 1200   4.59%    4.60%    4.59%      4.60%     4.60%   4.61%
 1300   4.59%    4.60%    4.59%      4.59%     4.60%   4.61%
 1400   4.59%    4.60%    4.59%      4.60%     4.60%   4.61%
 1500   4.59%    4.60%    4.59%      4.58%     4.58%   4.59%
 1600   4.59%    4.60%    4.59%      4.58%     4.58%   4.59%
 1715   4.59%    4.60%    4.59%      4.58%     4.58%   4.59%
                       (Closing Jul 26) 
 1715   4.58%    4.59%    4.58%      4.57%     4.57%   4.58%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.60%    4.60%    4.63%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1100   4.61%    4.61%    4.64%      4.62%     4.59%   4.56%
 1200   4.61%    4.61%    4.63%      4.62%     4.59%   4.56%
 1300   4.60%    4.61%    4.64%      4.62%     4.60%   4.57%
 1400   4.60%    4.61%    4.64%      4.62%     4.60%   4.57%
 1500   4.59%    4.59%    4.63%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1600   4.59%    4.60%    4.63%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1715   4.59%    4.59%    4.62%      4.60%     4.57%   4.55%
                       (Closing Jul 26) 
 1715   4.57%    4.56%    4.59%      4.57%     4.55%   4.52%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1075/64.1175 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

