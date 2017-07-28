FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Jul 28
July 28, 2017 / 4:43 AM / a day ago

India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Jul 28

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        02.25/04.25      01.75/03.00      00.50/01.25
                03.20%           03.32%           02.84%
                                (Jul 27)            
 1000        02.00/04.00      00.50/01.25      01.50/02.75
                02.85%           02.85%           02.85%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG           SEP            OCT           NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  23.25/24.75    46.75/48.75   72.25/74.25   96.00/98.00
 1100  23.25/24.75    46.75/48.75   72.25/74.25   96.00/98.00
 1200  23.00/25.00    46.75/48.75   72.25/74.25   96.00/98.00
 1300  23.00/25.00    46.50/48.50   72.25/74.25   96.00/98.00
 1400  23.25/24.75    46.50/48.50   72.00/74.00   95.75/97.75
 1500  23.00/25.00    46.50/48.50   72.25/74.25   96.00/98.00
 1600  23.25/24.75    46.25/48.25   72.00/74.00   95.75/97.75
 1715  23.25/25.25    46.50/48.50   72.00/74.00   95.75/97.75
                       (Closing Jul 27)
 1715  24.50/25.50    47.50/49.50   73.25/75.25   97.25/99.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN            FEB            MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  119.00/121.00  145.75/147.75  168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50
 1100  119.00/121.00  145.75/147.75  168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50
 1200  119.00/121.00  145.50/147.50  167.75/169.75 190.00/192.00
 1300  119.00/121.00  145.75/147.75  168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50
 1400  118.75/120.75  145.50/147.50  167.75/169.75 190.00/192.00
 1500  119.00/121.00  145.75/147.75  168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50
 1600  118.75/120.75  145.50/147.50  167.50/169.50 189.75/191.70
 1715  118.75/120.75  145.50/147.50  167.75/169.75 190.00/192.00
                        (Closing Jul 27) 
 1715  120.50/122.50  147.50/149.50  170.00/172.00 192.50/194.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN            JUL 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 216.00/218.00  242.50/244.50  264.50/266.50  288.50/290.50
 1100 216.00/218.00  242.50/244.50  264.50/266.50  288.50/290.50
 1200 215.25/217.25  241.75/243.75  263.75/265.75  287.50/289.50
 1300 215.75/217.75  242.25/244.25  264.25/266.25  288.00/290.00
 1400 215.50/217.50  242.00/244.00  264.00/266.00  288.00/290.00
 1500 215.75/217.75  242.25/244.25  264.25/266.25  288.00/290.00
 1600 215.25/217.25  242.00/244.00  264.00/266.00  288.00/290.00
 1715 215.50/217.50  242.00/244.00  264.00/266.00  288.00/290.00
                       (Closing Jul 27) 
 1715 218.00/220.00  244.50/246.50  266.50/268.50  290.50/292.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.55%    4.59%    4.57%      4.55%     4.55%   4.56%
 1100   4.55%    4.60%    4.58%      4.56%     4.55%   4.56%
 1200   4.55%    4.60%    4.58%      4.56%     4.55%   4.55%
 1300   4.55%    4.58%    4.58%      4.56%     4.55%   4.56%
 1400   4.55%    4.58%    4.56%      4.55%     4.54%   4.55%
 1500   4.55%    4.58%    4.58%      4.56%     4.55%   4.56%
 1600   4.55%    4.56%    4.56%      4.55%     4.54%   4.55%
 1715   4.60%    4.58%    4.56%      4.55%     4.54%   4.55% 
                       (Closing Jul 27) 
 1715   4.59%    4.60%    4.59%      4.58%     4.58%   4.59%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.55%    4.56%    4.58%      4.57%     4.54%   4.52%
 1100   4.56%    4.56%    4.59%      4.57%     4.55%   4.52%
 1200   4.55%    4.55%    4.57%      4.56%     4.53%   4.51%
 1300   4.56%    4.57%    4.58%      4.57%     4.54%   4.52%
 1400   4.55%    4.55%    4.58%      4.56%     4.54%   4.52%
 1500   4.56%    4.56%    4.58%      4.57%     4.54%   4.52%
 1600   4.54%    4.55%    4.57%      4.56%     4.54%   4.52%
 1715   4.55%    4.55%    4.58%      4.56%     4.54%   4.52%
                       (Closing Jul 27) 
 1715   4.59%    4.59%    4.62%      4.60%     4.57%   4.55%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1500/64.1600 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

