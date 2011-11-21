Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.50 01.05/01.25 01.05/01.25

07.42% 07.42% 07.42%

(Nov 18) 1000 04.15/04.85 03.10/03.60 01.05/01.25

07.41% 07.38% 07.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.50 29.00/31.00 44.00/47.00 57.00/60.00 1100 07.00/08.00 30.00/32.00 44.50/46.50 57.50/59.50 1200 07.00/08.50 30.50/32.50 44.00/46.00 56.00/58.00 1300 06.50/08.50 32.00/34.00 46.50/49.50 59.00/62.00 1400 07.00/08.50 29.50/31.50 43.50/46.50 55.50/58.50 1500 07.00/08.00 28.50/31.50 41.50/44.50 53.00/56.00 1600 06.25/08.25 29.25/32.25 42.25/45.25 53.25/56.25 1715 06.00/08.00 28.00/31.00 40.00/43.00 50.00/53.00

(C1osing Nov 18) 1715 08.00/09.00 32.00/34.00 48.00/50.00 62.00/64.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 69.50/72.50 84.00/87.00 96.00/99.00 107.50/110.50 1100 70.50/73.50 84.50/87.50 95.50/98.50 106.50/109.50 1200 68.50/71.50 82.50/85.50 94.00/97.00 105.50/108.50 1300 71.50/74.50 86.00/89.00 97.50/100.50 108.50/111.50 1400 67.50/70.50 81.50/84.50 92.50/95.50 103.50/106.50 1500 64.50/67.50 77.50/80.50 88.50/91.50 99.00/102.00 1600 64.75/67.75 77.75/80.75 87.75/90.75 97.75/100.75 1715 61.00/64.00 73.00/76.00 83.00/86.00 92.50/95.50

(C1osing Nov 18) 1715 75.50/77.50 90.00/92.00 102.00/104.00 113.50/115.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.50/121.50 129.00/132.00 139.00/142.00 148.50/151.50 1100 117.50/120.50 128.50/131.50 138.00/141.00 147.50/150.50 1200 116.50/119.50 126.50/129.50 136.50/139.50 146.00/149.00 1300 120.00/123.00 130.50/133.50 140.00/143.00 149.50/152.50 1400 114.50/117.50 124.50/127.50 134.50/137.50 144.00/147.00 1500 109.00/112.00 119.00/122.00 128.50/131.50 138.00/141.00 1600 107.75/110.75 117.75/120.75 127.25/130.25 136.25/139.25 1715 102.00/105.00 111.00/114.00 120.00/123.00 129.00/132.00

(C1osing Nov 18) 1715 125.00/127.00 136.00/138.00 146.00/148.00 156.00/158.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.83% 4.82% 4.28% 3.95% 3.82% 3.66% 1100 6.01% 4.85% 4.28% 4.00% 3.85% 3.65% 1200 6.11% 4.82% 4.18% 3.89% 3.75% 3.59% 1300 6.37% 5.12% 4.45% 4.06% 3.91% 3.73% 1400 5.91% 4.78% 4.17% 3.83% 3.70% 3.53% 1500 5.80% 4.58% 3.98% 3.65% 3.52% 3.37% 1600 5.91% 4.66% 4.00% 3.66% 3.52% 3.34% 1715 5.66% 4.42% 3.76% 3.44% 3.30% 3.15%

(C1osing Nov 18) 1715 6.27% 5.16% 4.61% 4.28% 4.08% 3.89% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 3.53% 3.41% 3.29% 3.21% 3.11% 3.04% 1100 3.50% 3.38% 3.28% 3.19% 3.09% 3.02% 1200 3.46% 3.35% 3.23% 3.15% 3.06% 2.99% 1300 3.56% 3.45% 3.33% 3.23% 3.13% 3.06% 1400 3.39% 3.28% 3.17% 3.10% 3.01% 2.95% 1500 3.24% 3.12% 3.02% 2.95% 2.88% 2.83% 1600 3.19% 3.08% 2.99% 2.92% 2.84% 2.79% 1715 3.02% 2.91% 2.81% 2.75% 2.68% 2.64%

(C1osing Nov 18) 1715 3.73% 3.59% 3.47% 3.37% 3.27% 3.19% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.1600/52.1700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

