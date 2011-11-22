Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.30/03.90 01.10/01.30 02.20/02.60

07.63% 07.63% 07.63%

(Nov 21) 1000 02.10/02.50 01.05/01.25 01.05/01.25

07.42% 07.42% 07.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.00/06.00 27.50/29.00 38.50/40.50 48.00/50.00 1100 05.00/07.00 28.50/31.50 41.50/44.50 53.00/56.00 1200 05.00/06.00 29.50/32.50 42.50/45.50 53.50/56.50 1300 05.50/06.50 30.00/32.00 44.50/46.50 57.00/59.00 1400 05.00/06.00 30.50/33.50 45.00/48.00 57.50/60.50 1500 05.00/07.00 30.50/32.50 45.50/47.50 57.50/59.50 1600 05.50/06.50 31.00/33.00 46.00/48.00 58.50/60.50 1715 05.50/06.25 31.50/33.00 47.50/49.50 60.50/62.50

(C1osing Nov 21) 1715 06.00/08.00 28.00/31.00 40.00/43.00 50.00/53.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 58.00/60.00 70.00/72.00 80.00/82.00 89.50/91.50 1100 64.50/67.50 77.00/80.00 86.50/89.50 96.00/99.00 1200 65.00/68.00 77.50/80.50 87.00/90.00 96.50/99.50 1300 70.00/73.00 82.50/85.50 93.00/96.00 103.00/106.00 1400 70.00/73.00 83.50/86.50 94.00/97.00 104.00/107.00 1500 70.00/72.00 84.00/86.00 94.00/96.00 104.00/106.00 1600 71.00/73.00 84.50/86.50 95.00/97.00 105.00/107.00 1715 74.00/76.00 89.00/92.00 100.00/103.00 110.50/113.50

(C1osing Nov 21) 1715 61.00/64.00 73.00/76.00 83.00/86.00 92.50/95.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 99.00/101.00 107.00/109.00 115.00/117.00 123.00/127.00 1100 105.50/108.50 114.50/117.50 123.00/126.00 131.50/134.50 1200 105.50/108.50 114.50/117.50 123.00/126.00 131.00/134.00 1300 113.00/116.00 122.50/125.50 131.50/134.50 140.00/143.00 1400 114.00/117.00 123.00/126.00 132.00/135.00 141.00/144.00 1500 114.00/116.00 123.50/125.50 132.50/134.50 141.50/143.50 1600 115.00/117.00 124.50/126.50 133.00/135.00 141.50/143.50 1715 120.50/123.50 130.50/133.50 140.00/143.00 149.00/152.00

(C1osing Nov 21) 1715 102.00/105.00 111.00/114.00 120.00/123.00 129.00/132.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.63% 4.25% 3.57% 3.28% 3.15% 3.01% 1100 5.99% 4.62% 3.97% 3.67% 3.49% 3.29% 1200 6.16% 4.72% 4.00% 3.69% 3.51% 3.30% 1300 6.19% 4.88% 4.23% 3.97% 3.75% 3.53% 1400 6.39% 5.00% 4.31% 3.99% 3.79% 3.58% 1500 6.30% 4.98% 4.27% 3.95% 3.79% 3.56% 1600 6.38% 5.03% 4.33% 4.01% 3.81% 3.59% 1715 6.46% 5.20% 4.50% 4.19% 4.04% 3.81%

(C1osing Nov 21) 1715 5.66% 4.42% 3.76% 3.44% 3.30% 3.15% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 2.90% 2.80% 2.69% 2.62% 2.55% 2.52% 1100 3.14% 3.01% 2.89% 2.81% 2.73% 2.66% 1200 3.14% 3.00% 2.88% 2.81% 2.71% 2.65% 1300 3.37% 3.22% 3.09% 3.01% 2.90% 2.83% 1400 3.40% 3.26% 3.11% 3.03% 2.93% 2.85% 1500 3.39% 3.24% 3.11% 3.02% 2.93% 2.85% 1600 3.41% 3.26% 3.13% 3.03% 2.92% 2.85% 1715 3.62% 3.45% 3.31% 3.21% 3.10% 3.01%

(C1osing Nov 21) 1715 3.02% 2.91% 2.81% 2.75% 2.68% 2.64% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.2950/52.3050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

