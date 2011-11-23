Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 02.20/02.60 xx.xx/xx.xx

07.71% 07.71% xx.xx%

(Nov 22) 1000 03.30/03.90 01.10/01.30 02.20/02.60

07.63% 07.63% 07.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.50/06.50 30.00/34.00 45.00/49.00 58.00/62.00 1100 05.50/06.50 31.50/32.50 47.00/49.00 60.50/62.50 1200 04.50/06.50 29.50/32.50 45.50/48.50 57.50/60.50 1300 05.50/06.00 31.00/34.00 45.50/48.50 58.00/61.00 1400 05.00/06.50 30.50/33.50 45.00/48.00 57.00/60.00 1500 04.50/06.50 30.00/34.00 44.00/48.00 55.00/59.00 1600 05.00/07.00 30.50/33.50 45.00/48.00 56.00/59.00 1715 05.50/06.50 31.00/33.00 46.00/48.00 58.00/60.00

(C1osing Nov 22) 1715 05.50/06.25 31.50/33.00 47.50/49.50 60.50/62.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 71.00/75.00 85.00/89.00 95.50/99.50 106.00/110.00 1100 74.00/77.00 88.50/91.50 100.00/103.00 111.00/114.00 1200 70.00/73.00 84.00/87.00 94.50/97.50 105.00/108.00 1300 69.00/72.00 82.00/85.00 92.00/95.00 101.50/104.50 1400 68.50/71.50 81.50/84.50 91.50/94.50 101.50/104.50 1500 66.50/70.50 79.50/83.50 89.50/93.50 99.00/103.00 1600 67.50/70.50 80.00/83.00 89.00/92.00 98.00/101.00 1715 69.00/71.00 81.50/83.50 91.50/93.50 101.00/103.00

(C1osing Nov 22) 1715 74.00/76.00 89.00/92.00 100.00/103.00 110.50/113.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.00/120.00 125.50/129.50 135.00/139.00 144.00/148.00 1100 121.00/124.00 131.00/134.00 140.00/143.00 149.00/152.00 1200 115.00/118.00 125.00/128.00 134.50/137.50 144.00/147.00 1300 111.00/114.00 121.00/124.00 130.00/133.00 139.00/142.00 1400 111.00/114.00 120.50/123.50 129.50/132.50 138.50/141.50 1500 107.50/111.50 117.00/121.00 126.00/130.00 134.50/138.50 1600 107.00/110.00 116.00/119.00 124.50/127.50 133.00/136.00 1715 110.00/112.00 119.00/121.00 127.50/129.50 136.00/138.00

(C1osing Nov 22) 1715 120.50/123.50 130.50/133.50 140.00/143.00 149.00/152.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 5.08% 4.41% 4.09% 3.91% 3.68% 1100 6.42% 5.16% 4.51% 4.22% 4.03% 3.81% 1200 6.22% 5.05% 4.33% 4.01% 3.83% 3.61% 1300 6.52% 5.08% 4.36% 3.96% 3.75% 3.52% 1400 6.43% 5.03% 4.30% 3.93% 3.73% 3.51% 1500 6.42% 4.97% 4.19% 3.84% 3.65% 3.44% 1600 6.40% 5.00% 4.20% 3.85% 3.64% 3.39% 1715 6.40% 5.05% 4.31% 3.92% 3.69% 3.47%

(C1osing Nov 22) 1715 6.46% 5.20% 4.50% 4.19% 4.04% 3.81% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 3.51% 3.35% 3.21% 3.12% 3.02% 2.94% 1100 3.64% 3.47% 3.32% 3.22% 3.11% 3.03% 1200 3.45% 3.30% 3.18% 3.10% 3.00% 2.94% 1300 3.34% 3.19% 3.07% 2.99% 2.90% 2.84% 1400 3.34% 3.19% 3.07% 2.99% 2.89% 2.84% 1500 3.27% 3.11% 2.98% 2.91% 2.82% 2.77% 1600 3.21% 3.06% 2.93% 2.85% 2.76% 2.72% 1715 3.30% 3.14% 3.00% 2.92% 2.82% 2.77%

(C1osing Nov 22) 1715 3.62% 3.45% 3.31% 3.21% 3.10% 3.01% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.3600/52.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com