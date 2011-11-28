Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/05.20 03.30/03.90 01.10/01.30

07.70% 07.70% 07.70%

(Nov 24) 1000 xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 03.30/03.90

xx.xx% xx.xx% 07.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 29.50/31.50 47.50/50.50 60.50/63.50 1100 01.00/02.00 28.50/31.50 47.50/50.50 60.00/63.00 1200 00.50/01.50 27.50/30.50 46.00/49.00 57.50/60.50 1300 01.00/01.50 27.50/29.00 46.50/48.50 58.00/60.00 1400 00.50/01.50 27.00/30.00 46.00/49.00 58.00/61.00 1500 00.75/01.75 27.75/29.75 46.25/49.25 58.50/61.50 1600 00.50/01.50 27.00/30.00 45.50/48.50 57.50/60.50 1715 00.50/01.50 27.00/29.00 46.00/48.00 58.00/60.00

(C1osing Nov 24) 1715 02.25/03.25 30.00/33.00 49.50/52.50 63.00/66.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 73.50/76.50 87.50/90.50 98.00/101.00 108.50/111.50 1100 73.00/76.00 87.00/90.00 97.50/100.50 108.00/111.00 1200 70.00/73.00 84.00/87.00 94.00/97.00 104.00/107.00 1300 70.00/72.00 83.50/85.50 94.00/97.00 104.00/107.00 1400 70.50/73.50 83.50/86.50 94.00/97.00 104.00/107.00 1500 70.75/73.75 84.25/87.25 94.25/97.25 104.25/107.25 1600 69.50/72.50 83.00/86.00 93.00/96.00 103.00/106.00 1715 70.00/72.00 83.50/85.50 93.50/96.50 103.50/106.50

(C1osing Nov 24) 1715 76.50/79.50 91.50/94.50 102.50/105.50 113.50/116.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.50/121.50 128.00/131.00 137.00/140.00 146.00/149.00 1100 118.00/121.00 127.50/130.50 136.50/139.50 145.00/148.00 1200 113.00/116.00 122.00/125.00 131.00/134.00 139.50/142.50 1300 114.00/117.00 123.00/126.00 131.50/134.50 140.00/143.00 1400 114.00/117.00 123.00/126.00 132.00/135.00 140.50/143.50 1500 113.75/116.75 122.75/125.75 131.25/134.25 139.75/142.75 1600 113.00/116.00 122.00/125.00 130.50/133.50 139.00/142.00 1715 113.00/116.00 122.00/125.00 130.50/133.50 139.00/142.00

(C1osing Nov 24) 1715 124.00/127.00 134.00/137.00 143.00/146.00 152.00/155.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.89% 5.47% 4.72% 4.31% 4.07% 3.80% 1100 6.78% 5.47% 4.68% 4.29% 4.05% 3.78% 1200 6.55% 5.29% 4.49% 4.11% 3.91% 3.65% 1300 6.37% 5.29% 4.48% 4.08% 3.86% 3.64% 1400 6.42% 5.29% 4.52% 4.13% 3.88% 3.64% 1500 6.47% 5.30% 4.55% 4.14% 3.91% 3.64% 1600 6.41% 5.22% 4.47% 4.07% 3.85% 3.60% 1715 6.31% 5.23% 4.48% 4.08% 3.86% 3.62%

(C1osing Nov 24) 1715 6.91% 5.61% 4.88% 4.47% 4.23% 3.96% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 3.62% 3.43% 3.29% 3.19% 3.07% 2.99% 1100 3.60% 3.42% 3.28% 3.18% 3.05% 2.97% 1200 3.47% 3.28% 3.14% 3.05% 2.93% 2.86% 1300 3.46% 3.30% 3.16% 3.06% 2.94% 2.87% 1400 3.46% 3.30% 3.16% 3.07% 2.95% 2.88% 1500 3.46% 3.28% 3.15% 3.04% 2.93% 2.86% 1600 3.42% 3.26% 3.13% 3.03% 2.91% 2.84% 1715 3.44% 3.27% 3.13% 3.03% 2.92% 2.85%

(C1osing Nov 24) 1715 3.77% 3.58% 3.44% 3.32% 3.19% 3.10% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.2500/52.2700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com