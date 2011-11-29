Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20

07.01% 07.01% 07.01%

(Nov 25) 1000 04.40/05.20 03.30/03.90 01.10/01.30

07.70% 07.70% 07.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.50 48.00/50.00 61.00/63.00 73.50/75.50 1100 26.50/28.50 48.00/50.00 62.00/64.00 75.50/77.50 1200 26.50/28.50 48.00/50.00 61.50/63.50 75.00/77.00 1300 27.00/29.00 48.50/50.50 62.00/64.00 75.50/77.50 1400 27.00/29.00 48.50/50.50 62.50/64.50 76.00/78.00 1500 27.50/28.50 49.00/51.00 62.50/64.50 76.50/78.50 1600 27.00/29.00 49.00/51.00 63.00/65.00 76.50/78.50 1715 27.50/28.50 49.00/50.00 63.00/64.00 77.00/79.00

(C1osing Nov 25) 1715 27.00/29.00 46.00/48.00 58.00/60.00 70.00/72.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 88.00/90.00 99.00/101.00 109.50/112.50 119.50/122.50 1100 90.50/92.50 101.50/103.50 112.00/114.00 122.50/124.50 1200 90.00/92.00 100.50/102.50 111.00/113.00 121.00/123.00 1300 91.00/93.00 102.00/104.00 112.50/114.50 123.00/125.00 1400 91.00/93.00 102.00/104.00 112.50/114.50 123.00/125.00 1500 92.00/94.00 103.00/105.00 113.50/115.50 124.00/126.00 1600 92.00/94.00 103.00/105.00 113.50/115.50 124.00/126.00 1715 92.50/94.50 103.50/105.50 114.50/116.50 125.50/127.50

(C1osing Nov 25) 1715 83.50/85.50 93.50/96.50 103.50/106.50 113.00/116.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/132.00 138.00/141.00 147.00/150.00 156.00/159.00 1100 132.50/134.50 141.50/143.50 150.50/152.50 159.50/161.50 1200 131.00/133.00 140.00/142.00 149.00/151.00 158.00/160.00 1300 133.00/135.00 142.00/144.00 151.00/153.00 160.00/162.00 1400 133.00/135.00 142.00/144.00 151.00/153.00 160.00/162.00 1500 134.00/136.00 143.00/145.00 152.00/154.00 161.00/163.00 1600 134.00/136.00 143.00/145.00 152.00/154.00 161.00/163.00 1715 135.00/137.00 144.00/146.00 153.00/155.00 162.00/164.00

(C1osing Nov 25) 1715 122.00/125.00 130.50/133.50 139.00/142.00 00.50/01.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 5.54% 4.77% 4.31% 4.10% 3.83% 1100 6.44% 5.55% 4.86% 4.44% 4.23% 3.93% 1200 6.44% 5.55% 4.82% 4.41% 4.20% 3.89% 1300 6.55% 5.61% 4.86% 4.44% 4.25% 3.95% 1400 6.56% 5.61% 4.91% 4.48% 4.26% 3.96% 1500 6.56% 5.67% 4.90% 4.50% 4.30% 3.99% 1600 6.56% 5.67% 4.94% 4.50% 4.30% 3.99% 1715 6.56% 5.61% 4.90% 4.53% 4.32% 4.01%

(C1osing Nov 25) 1715 6.31% 5.23% 4.48% 4.08% 3.86% 3.62% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 3.67% 3.47% 3.32% 3.23% 3.10% 3.01% 1100 3.74% 3.55% 3.41% 3.30% 3.17% 3.08% 1200 3.71% 3.51% 3.37% 3.27% 3.13% 3.05% 1300 3.76% 3.57% 3.42% 3.31% 3.18% 3.09% 1400 3.77% 3.57% 3.43% 3.32% 3.18% 3.09% 1500 3.80% 3.60% 3.45% 3.34% 3.20% 3.11% 1600 3.80% 3.60% 3.45% 3.34% 3.20% 3.11% 1715 3.83% 3.64% 3.47% 3.36% 3.22% 3.13%

(C1osing Nov 25) 1715 3.44% 3.27% 3.13% 3.03% 2.92% 2.85% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.9550/51.9650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com