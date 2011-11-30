Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.15/02.30 01.13/01.18 01.10/01.20 07.56% 07.94% 07.73% (Nov 28) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 07.01% 07.01% 07.01% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.00/29.00 49.00/52.00 63.50/66.50 78.00/81.00 1100 27.00/28.50 49.00/51.00 64.00/66.00 79.00/81.00 1200 26.00/28.00 48.50/50.50 63.50/65.50 78.50/80.50 1300 25.00/28.00 47.50/50.50 62.50/65.50 77.50/80.50 1400 26.00/28.00 48.00/50.00 63.00/65.00 77.50/79.50 1500 26.00/28.00 48.00/50.00 62.50/64.50 76.50/78.50 1600 26.75/27.75 48.50/50.00 63.00/65.00 77.50/79.50 1715 27.00/28.00 49.00/51.00 63.50/65.50 78.00/80.00 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 27.50/28.50 49.00/50.00 63.00/64.00 77.00/79.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 94.50/97.50 106.50/109.50 118.00/121.00 129.50/132.50 1100 95.50/97.50 107.50/110.50 119.00/122.00 130.50/133.50 1200 95.00/97.00 107.00/109.00 118.50/120.50 130.00/132.00 1300 94.00/97.00 106.00/109.00 117.50/120.50 129.00/132.00 1400 93.50/95.50 105.00/107.00 116.50/118.50 127.50/129.50 1500 92.50/94.50 103.50/105.50 114.00/116.00 124.00/126.00 1600 93.50/95.50 105.00/107.00 115.50/117.50 126.00/128.00 1715 94.00/96.00 105.50/107.50 116.00/118.00 126.50/128.50 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 92.50/94.50 103.50/105.50 114.50/116.50 125.50/127.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.00/143.00 149.50/152.50 159.00/162.00 168.50/171.50 1100 140.50/143.50 150.00/153.00 159.50/162.50 169.00/172.00 1200 140.50/142.50 150.00/152.00 159.50/161.50 169.00/171.00 1300 139.00/142.00 148.50/151.50 158.00/161.00 167.50/170.50 1400 137.50/139.50 147.00/149.00 156.50/158.50 166.00/168.00 1500 134.00/136.00 143.00/145.00 152.00/154.00 161.00/163.00 1600 136.00/138.00 145.00/147.00 154.00/156.00 163.00/165.00 1715 136.50/138.50 146.00/148.00 155.00/157.00 164.00/166.00 (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 135.00/137.00 144.00/146.00 153.00/155.00 162.00/164.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.47% 5.78% 5.06% 4.63% 4.45% 4.16% 1100 6.50% 5.73% 5.06% 4.65% 4.47% 4.20% 1200 6.35% 5.67% 5.02% 4.63% 4.45% 4.16% 1300 6.24% 5.61% 4.98% 4.60% 4.42% 4.14% 1400 6.32% 5.60% 4.97% 4.55% 4.36% 4.08% 1500 6.32% 5.59% 4.93% 4.50% 4.32% 4.02% 1600 6.38% 5.64% 4.98% 4.56% 4.37% 4.08% 1715 6.44% 5.71% 5.01% 4.59% 4.39% 4.10% (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 6.56% 5.61% 4.90% 4.53% 4.32% 4.01% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 3.95% 3.78% 3.61% 3.50% 3.36% 3.26% 1100 3.99% 3.81% 3.62% 3.51% 3.37% 3.27% 1200 3.96% 3.78% 3.61% 3.50% 3.37% 3.26% 1300 3.94% 3.77% 3.59% 3.48% 3.34% 3.24% 1400 3.88% 3.70% 3.53% 3.42% 3.29% 3.20% 1500 3.80% 3.60% 3.44% 3.33% 3.20% 3.10% 1600 3.85% 3.66% 3.49% 3.38% 3.25% 3.15% 1715 3.87% 3.68% 3.50% 3.40% 3.26% 3.16% (C1osing Nov 28) 1715 3.83% 3.64% 3.47% 3.36% 3.22% 3.13% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.0200/52.0300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com