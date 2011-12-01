Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.40 01.10/01.20 01.10/01.20 07.34% 07.69% 07.69% (Nov 29) 1000 02.15/02.30 01.13/01.18 01.10/01.20 07.56% 07.94% 07.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/27.50 47.00/49.00 61.50/63.50 75.50/77.50 1100 25.00/27.00 47.00/49.00 61.50/63.50 75.50/77.50 1200 25.50/27.00 47.00/49.00 61.50/63.50 75.50/77.50 1300 24.50/26.50 46.50/48.50 61.00/63.00 75.00/77.00 1400 25.00/27.00 47.00/49.00 61.50/63.50 76.00/78.00 1500 25.00/27.00 47.00/49.00 62.00/64.00 76.50/78.50 1600 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 62.50/64.50 77.00/79.00 1715 26.00/27.50 48.00/49.50 63.00/65.00 78.00/80.00 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 27.00/28.00 49.00/51.00 63.50/65.50 78.00/80.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 91.00/93.00 102.00/104.00 112.50/114.50 122.50/124.50 1100 91.00/93.00 102.00/104.00 112.00/114.00 122.00/124.00 1200 91.00/93.00 102.00/104.00 112.50/114.50 122.50/124.50 1300 90.00/92.00 101.00/103.00 111.00/113.00 121.00/123.00 1400 91.50/93.50 102.50/104.50 113.00/115.00 123.00/125.00 1500 92.00/94.00 103.00/105.00 113.00/115.00 123.00/125.00 1600 92.50/94.50 103.50/105.50 114.00/116.00 124.00/126.00 1715 94.50/96.50 106.00/109.00 117.00/120.00 127.50/130.50 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 94.00/96.00 105.50/107.50 116.00/118.00 126.50/128.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 141.00/143.00 150.00/152.00 158.50/160.50 1100 131.50/133.50 140.50/142.50 149.50/151.50 158.00/160.00 1200 132.50/134.50 141.50/143.50 150.50/152.50 159.00/161.00 1300 130.50/132.50 139.50/141.50 148.50/150.50 157.00/159.00 1400 132.50/134.50 141.50/143.50 150.50/152.50 159.00/161.00 1500 132.50/134.50 141.50/143.50 150.50/152.50 159.00/161.00 1600 133.50/135.50 142.50/144.50 151.50/153.50 160.00/162.00 1715 137.50/140.50 146.50/149.50 155.50/158.50 164.50/167.50 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 136.50/138.50 146.00/148.00 155.00/157.00 164.00/166.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 5.53% 4.88% 4.46% 4.27% 3.95% 1100 6.29% 5.53% 4.88% 4.47% 4.27% 3.95% 1200 6.33% 5.53% 4.88% 4.46% 4.27% 3.95% 1300 6.16% 5.46% 4.82% 4.42% 4.21% 3.90% 1400 6.27% 5.52% 4.87% 4.48% 4.28% 3.96% 1500 6.27% 5.52% 4.91% 4.51% 4.31% 3.98% 1600 6.38% 5.57% 4.94% 4.54% 4.32% 3.99% 1715 6.45% 5.62% 4.99% 4.61% 4.43% 4.12% (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 6.44% 5.71% 5.01% 4.59% 4.39% 4.10% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 3.76% 3.56% 3.39% 3.28% 3.15% 3.06% 1100 3.74% 3.55% 3.38% 3.27% 3.15% 3.05% 1200 3.76% 3.56% 3.40% 3.29% 3.17% 3.07% 1300 3.70% 3.51% 3.34% 3.23% 3.12% 3.02% 1400 3.77% 3.56% 3.40% 3.28% 3.16% 3.06% 1500 3.77% 3.57% 3.40% 3.28% 3.16% 3.06% 1600 3.80% 3.59% 3.42% 3.30% 3.18% 3.08% 1715 3.92% 3.71% 3.54% 3.41% 3.28% 3.18% (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 3.87% 3.68% 3.50% 3.40% 3.26% 3.16% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.2000/52.2100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com