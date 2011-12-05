Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/06.00 03.40/03.60 02.10/02.40 07.81% 08.05% 07.46% (Dec 1) 1000 04.40/04.95 01.10/01.25 03.30/03.70 07.76% 07.76% 07.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.50 45.50/48.50 64.00/67.00 82.00/85.00 1100 20.00/22.00 45.00/48.00 63.00/66.00 81.00/84.00 1200 21.00/22.50 45.50/47.50 63.50/65.50 82.00/85.00 1300 21.00/23.00 46.00/48.00 64.50/66.50 83.00/85.00 1400 21.50/23.00 46.00/48.00 64.50/66.50 83.00/85.00 1500 21.50/23.00 46.00/47.50 64.50/66.50 83.00/85.00 1600 21.50/22.50 45.50/47.50 64.00/66.00 82.50/84.50 1715 21.00/23.00 45.00/47.00 63.00/65.00 81.00/83.00 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 23.25/24.25 47.25/48.00 64.50/65.50 81.50/83.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.00/105.00 117.00/120.00 132.00/135.00 146.50/149.50 1100 101.00/104.00 116.00/119.00 131.00/134.00 145.00/148.00 1200 102.00/105.00 117.50/120.50 132.50/135.50 147.00/150.00 1300 104.00/107.00 120.00/123.00 136.00/139.00 151.00/154.00 1400 103.50/105.50 119.50/121.50 135.50/138.50 150.50/153.50 1500 104.00/106.00 120.00/123.00 136.00/139.00 151.00/154.00 1600 103.00/105.00 119.00/122.00 135.00/138.00 150.00/153.00 1715 100.50/103.50 116.50/119.50 132.50/135.50 147.50/150.50 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 101.50/103.50 115.00/117.00 128.50/130.50 141.50/143.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.00/163.00 172.00/175.00 182.50/185.50 193.00/196.00 1100 158.00/161.00 170.50/173.50 181.50/184.50 192.00/195.00 1200 160.00/163.00 172.50/175.50 183.50/186.50 194.00/197.00 1300 165.00/168.00 178.00/181.00 189.00/192.00 200.00/203.00 1400 165.00/168.00 177.50/180.50 189.00/192.00 200.00/203.00 1500 165.00/168.00 178.00/181.00 189.50/192.50 200.50/203.50 1600 164.00/167.00 176.50/179.50 188.00/191.00 198.50/201.50 1715 161.50/164.50 173.50/176.50 185.50/188.50 196.50/199.50 (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 154.50/156.50 165.00/167.00 175.00/177.00 185.00/187.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 5.90% 5.44% 5.15% 5.00% 4.74% 1100 6.23% 5.82% 5.36% 5.09% 4.95% 4.70% 1200 6.35% 5.83% 5.38% 5.15% 5.00% 4.76% 1300 6.43% 5.91% 5.46% 5.22% 5.11% 4.87% 1400 6.46% 5.90% 5.45% 5.19% 5.05% 4.83% 1500 6.45% 5.89% 5.46% 5.21% 5.09% 4.88% 1600 6.40% 5.85% 5.42% 5.17% 5.05% 4.84% 1715 6.37% 5.79% 5.34% 5.09% 4.95% 4.75% (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 6.46% 5.77% 5.29% 5.00% 4.86% 4.59% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.56% 4.40% 4.25% 4.10% 3.94% 3.81% 1100 4.52% 4.35% 4.20% 4.06% 3.92% 3.79% 1200 4.58% 4.41% 4.25% 4.11% 3.96% 3.84% 1300 4.70% 4.54% 4.39% 4.24% 4.09% 3.96% 1400 4.68% 4.52% 4.38% 4.23% 4.08% 3.95% 1500 4.71% 4.54% 4.40% 4.25% 4.10% 3.97% 1600 4.68% 4.51% 4.37% 4.22% 4.07% 3.93% 1715 4.60% 4.45% 4.30% 4.16% 4.02% 3.90% (C1osing Dec 1) 1715 4.39% 4.20% 4.06% 3.91% 3.75% 3.63% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.1975/51.2050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com