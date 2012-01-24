Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.35% 08.35% 08.35% (Jan 20) 1000 05.15/05.60 03.90/04.20 01.25/01.40 09.33% 09.42% 09.06% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.00 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 112.00/114.00 1100 07.50/08.50 44.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 110.50/112.50 1200 06.75/08.75 43.25/45.25 77.25/79.25 110.75/112.75 1300 07.75/08.75 43.50/45.00 77.50/79.50 111.00/113.00 1400 07.00/09.00 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 111.00/113.00 1500 06.50/08.50 43.00/45.00 76.50/78.50 110.00/112.00 1600 06.50/08.50 43.00/45.00 76.50/78.50 110.50/112.50 1715 07.50/08.00 42.50/43.50 75.50/77.00 108.00/109.50 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 09.25/10.00 46.00/47.00 80.00/81.50 113.50/115.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.00/140.00 163.00/165.00 186.50/188.50 207.00/209.00 1100 136.00/138.00 160.50/162.50 183.50/185.50 203.50/205.50 1200 136.50/138.50 161.00/163.00 184.50/186.50 204.50/206.50 1300 136.50/138.50 161.00/163.00 184.00/186.00 204.00/206.00 1400 137.00/139.00 161.00/163.00 184.00/186.00 205.00/207.00 1500 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 182.50/184.50 202.50/204.50 1600 136.00/138.00 160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50 202.00/204.00 1715 133.00/135.00 156.50/158.50 179.50/181.50 199.50/201.50 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 209.00/211.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.00/228.00 243.50/245.50 260.00/262.00 275.50/277.50 1100 222.50/224.50 240.50/242.50 257.00/259.00 272.50/274.50 1200 223.00/225.00 240.50/242.50 257.00/259.00 272.00/274.00 1300 222.50/224.50 240.00/242.00 256.50/258.50 272.00/274.00 1400 223.00/225.00 240.50/242.50 257.00/259.00 272.50/274.50 1500 221.00/223.00 238.50/240.50 255.00/257.00 270.00/272.00 1600 220.00/222.00 237.50/239.50 253.50/255.50 269.00/271.00 1715 217.50/219.50 234.50/236.50 250.50/252.50 265.50/267.50 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 228.00/230.00 246.00/248.00 262.50/264.50 278.00/280.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.45% 8.93% 8.59% 8.04% 7.67% 7.31% 1100 9.25% 8.76% 8.47% 7.93% 7.56% 7.20% 1200 9.19% 8.78% 8.49% 7.96% 7.58% 7.23% 1300 9.20% 8.81% 8.51% 7.96% 7.58% 7.21% 1400 9.14% 8.75% 8.51% 7.99% 7.59% 7.21% 1500 9.14% 8.71% 8.44% 7.88% 7.50% 7.15% 1600 9.16% 8.72% 8.49% 7.95% 7.56% 7.18% 1715 8.96% 8.58% 8.29% 7.77% 7.39% 7.05% (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 9.39% 8.91% 8.59% 8.09% 7.71% 7.35% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.94% 6.70% 6.40% 6.14% 5.92% 5.73% 1100 6.83% 6.60% 6.32% 6.08% 5.86% 5.67% 1200 6.86% 6.61% 6.32% 6.07% 5.85% 5.66% 1300 6.84% 6.60% 6.31% 6.06% 5.85% 5.66% 1400 6.87% 6.61% 6.32% 6.07% 5.86% 5.67% 1500 6.79% 6.56% 6.27% 6.03% 5.81% 5.62% 1600 6.79% 6.54% 6.26% 6.01% 5.80% 5.61% 1715 6.71% 6.47% 6.18% 5.94% 5.73% 5.55% (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 6.99% 6.73% 6.43% 6.17% 5.96% 5.76% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.0925/50.1025 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com