Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.45/04.35 01.15/01.45 02.30/02.90 08.39% 08.39% 08.39% (Jan 23) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.35% 08.35% 08.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.75/05.50 40.00/41.00 72.50/74.50 106.00/108.00 1100 04.00/06.00 39.50/41.50 72.50/74.50 106.50/108.50 1200 04.50/06.50 40.00/42.00 73.50/75.50 108.00/110.00 1300 04.00/06.00 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 108.50/110.50 1400 04.00/06.00 40.00/42.00 74.50/76.50 109.50/111.50 1500 04.50/05.50 41.00/42.00 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 1600 04.00/06.00 40.50/42.50 75.00/77.00 110.50/112.50 1715 03.75/05.75 40.75/42.75 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 07.50/08.00 42.50/43.50 75.50/77.00 108.00/109.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.00/133.00 155.00/157.00 177.50/179.50 197.00/199.00 1100 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 178.00/180.00 197.50/199.50 1200 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 182.00/184.00 202.00/204.00 1300 134.50/136.50 159.50/161.50 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00 1400 136.00/138.00 161.50/163.50 185.50/187.50 205.50/207.50 1500 137.00/139.00 162.50/164.50 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 1600 138.00/140.00 164.00/166.00 188.00/190.00 208.50/210.50 1715 137.50/139.50 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 207.50/209.50 (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 133.00/135.00 156.50/158.50 179.50/181.50 199.50/201.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.00/217.00 232.50/234.50 249.00/251.00 264.00/266.00 1100 215.50/217.50 233.00/235.00 249.50/251.50 264.50/266.50 1200 220.50/222.50 238.00/240.00 254.50/256.50 269.50/271.50 1300 222.50/224.50 240.00/242.00 256.50/258.50 272.00/274.00 1400 224.00/226.00 241.50/243.50 258.00/260.00 273.50/275.50 1500 226.00/228.00 244.00/246.00 260.50/262.50 276.00/278.00 1600 227.50/229.50 245.50/247.50 262.00/264.00 277.50/279.50 1715 226.00/228.00 244.00/246.00 260.50/262.50 276.00/278.00 (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 217.50/219.50 234.50/236.50 250.50/252.50 265.50/267.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.95% 8.53% 8.31% 7.73% 7.40% 7.04% 1100 8.95% 8.53% 8.35% 7.76% 7.43% 7.06% 1200 9.08% 8.66% 8.48% 7.92% 7.61% 7.23% 1300 9.07% 8.71% 8.52% 7.94% 7.63% 7.28% 1400 9.07% 8.77% 8.60% 8.03% 7.72% 7.36% 1500 9.18% 8.83% 8.63% 8.09% 7.77% 7.40% 1600 9.17% 8.82% 8.66% 8.13% 7.83% 7.45% 1715 9.21% 8.81% 8.62% 8.10% 7.78% 7.41% (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 8.96% 8.58% 8.29% 7.77% 7.39% 7.05% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.69% 6.44% 6.14% 5.94% 5.73% 5.53% 1100 6.71% 6.45% 6.16% 5.95% 5.74% 5.55% 1200 6.87% 6.61% 6.30% 6.08% 5.86% 5.65% 1300 6.94% 6.67% 6.35% 6.13% 5.91% 5.70% 1400 6.99% 6.72% 6.39% 6.16% 5.94% 5.73% 1500 7.05% 6.77% 6.45% 6.22% 5.99% 5.78% 1600 7.08% 6.81% 6.48% 6.25% 6.02% 5.80% 1715 7.04% 6.76% 6.44% 6.21% 5.98% 5.77% (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 6.71% 6.47% 6.18% 5.94% 5.73% 5.55% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.0900/50.1000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com