Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.25/06.75 02.50/02.70 03.75/04.05 09.11% 09.11% 09.11% (Jan 24) 1000 03.45/04.35 01.15/01.45 02.30/02.90 08.39% 08.39% 08.39% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 36.50/38.50 71.50/73.50 106.50/108.50 1100 00.50/01.50 37.00/39.00 72.00/74.00 107.50/109.50 1200 01.00/03.00 37.50/39.50 73.00/75.00 110.00/112.00 1300 00.75/01.75 37.50/39.50 73.50/75.50 110.00/112.00 1400 00.75/01.75 37.50/39.50 73.50/75.50 110.50/112.50 1500 00.50/01.50 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 109.00/111.00 1600 00.50/01.50 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 109.50/111.50 1715 01.00/02.00 37.50/39.50 73.00/75.00 109.00/111.00 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 03.75/05.75 40.75/42.75 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.00/136.00 159.50/161.50 183.50/185.50 203.50/205.50 1100 136.00/138.00 161.50/163.50 186.00/188.00 206.50/208.50 1200 138.50/140.50 166.00/168.00 191.50/193.50 212.50/214.50 1300 138.50/140.50 165.00/167.00 189.50/191.50 210.00/212.00 1400 139.00/141.00 165.50/167.50 190.50/192.50 211.00/213.00 1500 137.50/139.50 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 207.50/209.50 1600 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 188.00/190.00 208.00/210.00 1715 137.00/139.00 162.50/164.50 186.50/188.50 206.50/208.50 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 137.50/139.50 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 207.50/209.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.00/224.00 240.00/242.00 256.50/258.50 272.00/274.00 1100 225.50/227.50 244.00/246.00 260.50/262.50 276.00/278.00 1200 231.50/233.50 250.00/252.00 267.00/269.00 283.00/285.00 1300 229.00/231.00 247.50/249.50 264.50/266.50 280.00/282.00 1400 230.00/232.00 248.50/250.50 265.50/267.50 281.00/283.00 1500 226.50/228.50 245.00/247.00 262.00/264.00 277.50/279.50 1600 227.00/229.00 245.50/247.50 262.50/264.50 278.00/280.00 1715 225.50/227.50 243.50/245.50 260.50/262.50 276.00/278.00 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 226.00/228.00 244.00/246.00 260.50/262.50 276.00/278.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.11% 8.81% 8.61% 8.08% 7.75% 7.36% 1100 9.24% 8.87% 8.70% 8.20% 7.85% 7.46% 1200 9.37% 9.00% 8.90% 8.36% 8.07% 7.69% 1300 9.36% 9.06% 8.90% 8.36% 8.02% 7.61% 1400 9.36% 9.06% 8.94% 8.39% 8.05% 7.65% 1500 9.24% 8.93% 8.81% 8.29% 7.92% 7.50% 1600 9.23% 8.93% 8.85% 8.29% 7.94% 7.54% 1715 9.35% 8.99% 8.81% 8.26% 7.89% 7.48% (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 9.21% 8.81% 8.62% 8.10% 7.78% 7.41% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.98% 6.72% 6.40% 6.16% 5.92% 5.73% 1100 7.08% 6.83% 6.51% 6.25% 6.01% 5.81% 1200 7.29% 7.01% 6.67% 6.41% 6.17% 5.95% 1300 7.21% 6.93% 6.60% 6.35% 6.10% 5.89% 1400 7.24% 6.97% 6.63% 6.38% 6.12% 5.91% 1500 7.12% 6.86% 6.53% 6.29% 6.04% 5.84% 1600 7.13% 6.87% 6.54% 6.30% 6.05% 5.85% 1715 7.08% 6.82% 6.49% 6.25% 6.01% 5.80% (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 7.04% 6.76% 6.44% 6.21% 5.98% 5.77% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.0900/50.1000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com