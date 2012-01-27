Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.05/05.40 03.80/04.00 01.25/01.40 09.26% 09.29% 09.16% (Jan 25) 1000 06.25/06.75 02.50/02.70 03.75/04.05 09.11% 09.11% 09.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.50/37.50 72.50/74.00 109.50/111.50 138.00/140.00 1100 36.50/38.50 73.00/75.00 111.00/113.00 140.00/142.00 1200 36.00/37.00 72.50/74.50 110.00/112.00 139.00/141.00 1300 36.00/38.00 72.00/74.00 109.50/111.50 138.00/140.00 1400 36.00/38.00 71.50/73.50 108.50/110.50 137.00/139.00 1500 35.50/37.00 71.50/73.50 108.00/110.00 136.50/138.50 1600 35.50/37.00 71.50/73.50 108.00/110.00 136.50/138.50 1715 35.50/37.00 71.50/73.50 108.00/110.00 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 37.50/39.50 73.00/75.00 109.00/111.00 137.00/139.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.50/166.50 189.00/191.00 210.00/212.00 229.50/231.50 1100 167.00/169.00 192.00/194.00 215.00/217.00 235.00/237.00 1200 166.00/168.00 191.50/193.50 213.50/215.50 234.00/236.00 1300 164.50/166.50 190.00/192.00 211.50/213.50 232.00/234.00 1400 163.00/165.00 188.00/190.00 209.50/211.50 229.50/231.50 1500 162.00/164.00 186.50/188.50 208.00/210.00 228.00/230.00 1600 162.50/164.50 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 229.00/231.00 1715 162.50/164.50 187.00/189.00 208.50/210.50 229.00/231.00 (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 162.50/164.50 186.50/188.50 206.50/208.50 225.50/227.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 248.00/250.00 265.50/267.50 281.50/283.50 296.50/298.50 1100 254.00/256.00 272.00/274.00 289.00/291.00 305.00/307.00 1200 253.50/255.50 271.50/273.50 288.00/290.00 304.00/306.00 1300 251.50/253.50 269.50/271.50 286.50/288.50 302.50/304.50 1400 249.00/251.00 267.50/269.50 284.50/286.50 300.50/302.50 1500 247.50/249.50 265.50/267.50 282.50/284.50 299.00/301.00 1600 248.00/250.00 266.50/268.50 283.50/285.50 300.00/302.00 1715 248.50/250.50 266.50/268.50 283.50/285.50 300.00/302.00 (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 243.50/245.50 260.50/262.50 276.00/278.00 01.00/02.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.35% 9.10% 9.00% 8.42% 8.09% 7.65% 1100 9.50% 9.22% 9.14% 8.56% 8.23% 7.79% 1200 9.26% 9.16% 9.07% 8.51% 8.19% 7.78% 1300 9.40% 9.11% 9.04% 8.46% 8.13% 7.73% 1400 9.41% 9.06% 8.97% 8.41% 8.06% 7.66% 1500 9.25% 9.09% 8.96% 8.41% 8.04% 7.62% 1600 9.25% 9.09% 8.96% 8.40% 8.06% 7.66% 1715 9.25% 9.10% 8.96% 8.41% 8.07% 7.65% (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 9.35% 8.99% 8.81% 8.26% 7.89% 7.48% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 7.26% 7.01% 6.66% 6.43% 6.18% 5.96% 1100 7.45% 7.20% 6.84% 6.60% 6.36% 6.14% 1200 7.41% 7.17% 6.83% 6.59% 6.34% 6.13% 1300 7.35% 7.12% 6.79% 6.55% 6.32% 6.11% 1400 7.29% 7.05% 6.73% 6.51% 6.28% 6.07% 1500 7.26% 7.03% 6.71% 6.49% 6.26% 6.07% 1600 7.27% 7.06% 6.72% 6.51% 6.28% 6.08% 1715 7.28% 7.06% 6.74% 6.51% 6.29% 6.09% (C1osing Jan 25) 1715 7.08% 6.82% 6.49% 6.25% 6.01% 5.80% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.3050/49.3150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com