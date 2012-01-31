Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.48% 08.48% 08.48% (Jan 27) 1000 05.05/05.40 03.80/04.00 01.25/01.40 09.26% 09.29% 09.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.50/36.00 70.00/72.00 106.50/108.50 134.50/136.50 1100 34.50/35.50 69.50/71.00 106.00/108.00 134.50/136.50 1200 34.00/36.00 69.00/71.00 105.00/107.00 133.00/135.00 1300 33.75/35.25 68.50/70.50 104.50/106.50 132.00/134.00 1400 33.50/35.50 68.00/70.00 104.50/106.50 132.00/134.00 1500 34.00/36.00 68.50/70.50 104.00/106.00 132.00/134.00 1600 33.50/35.00 68.00/70.00 103.50/105.50 130.50/132.50 1715 33.50/35.50 68.00/70.00 103.50/105.50 130.50/132.50 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 35.50/37.00 71.50/73.50 108.00/110.00 136.50/138.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.50/162.50 185.00/187.00 206.00/208.00 226.50/228.50 1100 160.50/162.50 185.00/187.00 206.50/208.50 227.00/229.00 1200 159.00/161.00 183.00/185.00 204.50/206.50 224.50/226.50 1300 158.00/160.00 182.00/184.00 203.00/205.00 223.00/225.00 1400 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50 203.50/205.50 223.50/225.50 1500 157.00/159.00 181.00/183.00 202.00/204.00 222.00/224.00 1600 156.00/158.00 180.00/182.00 201.00/203.00 220.50/222.50 1715 155.50/157.50 179.50/181.50 200.50/202.50 220.50/222.50 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 162.50/164.50 187.00/189.00 208.50/210.50 229.00/231.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 246.00/248.00 264.00/266.00 281.00/283.00 297.00/299.00 1100 246.50/248.50 264.50/266.50 281.50/283.50 297.50/299.50 1200 244.00/246.00 262.00/264.00 279.00/281.00 295.00/297.00 1300 242.50/244.50 260.50/262.50 277.50/279.50 293.50/295.50 1400 243.00/245.00 261.00/263.00 278.00/280.00 294.00/296.00 1500 241.00/243.00 259.00/261.00 276.00/278.00 292.00/294.00 1600 239.50/241.50 257.50/259.50 274.50/276.50 290.50/292.50 1715 239.50/241.50 257.50/259.50 274.50/276.50 290.50/292.50 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 248.50/250.50 266.50/268.50 283.50/285.50 300.00/302.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.27% 9.01% 8.86% 8.32% 7.93% 7.57% 1100 9.20% 8.92% 8.82% 8.32% 7.93% 7.57% 1200 9.19% 8.88% 8.73% 8.22% 7.85% 7.48% 1300 9.06% 8.81% 8.69% 8.15% 7.80% 7.44% 1400 9.07% 8.77% 8.69% 8.16% 7.81% 7.46% 1500 9.18% 8.79% 8.64% 8.14% 7.75% 7.39% 1600 8.98% 8.72% 8.58% 8.04% 7.69% 7.34% 1715 9.01% 8.70% 8.56% 8.02% 7.64% 7.30% (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 9.25% 9.10% 8.96% 8.41% 8.07% 7.65% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 7.17% 6.96% 6.67% 6.43% 6.21% 6.02% 1100 7.19% 6.98% 6.68% 6.44% 6.22% 6.03% 1200 7.11% 6.90% 6.61% 6.38% 6.17% 5.97% 1300 7.06% 6.85% 6.56% 6.34% 6.13% 5.94% 1400 7.08% 6.87% 6.58% 6.35% 6.15% 5.95% 1500 7.01% 6.81% 6.52% 6.29% 6.09% 5.90% 1600 6.97% 6.75% 6.47% 6.25% 6.05% 5.87% 1715 6.93% 6.73% 6.45% 6.23% 6.03% 5.85% (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 7.28% 7.06% 6.74% 6.51% 6.29% 6.09% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.7900/49.8000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com