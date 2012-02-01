Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.45/02.70 01.20/01.35 01.25/01.35 09.01% 08.82% 09.19% (Jan 30) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.48% 08.48% 08.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/35.00 68.00/70.00 104.50/106.50 132.50/134.50 1100 32.75/33.75 67.50/69.50 104.00/106.00 132.00/134.00 1200 33.00/34.50 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 130.50/132.50 1300 32.50/34.00 67.00/69.00 103.00/105.00 130.50/132.50 1400 33.00/35.00 67.50/69.50 103.50/105.50 131.00/133.00 1500 32.50/34.00 67.00/69.00 103.00/105.00 131.00/133.00 1600 32.75/34.75 67.50/69.50 103.50/105.50 131.00/133.00 1715 33.00/34.00 67.00/68.50 102.50/104.00 129.50/131.50 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 33.50/35.50 68.00/70.00 103.50/105.50 130.50/132.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 204.50/206.50 225.00/227.00 1100 158.00/160.00 182.00/184.00 204.00/206.00 224.50/226.50 1200 155.50/157.50 179.50/181.50 201.00/203.00 221.00/223.00 1300 156.00/158.00 180.00/182.00 202.00/204.00 222.00/224.00 1400 156.50/158.50 180.00/182.00 201.00/203.00 221.00/223.00 1500 156.50/158.50 180.50/182.50 202.50/204.50 222.50/224.50 1600 156.50/158.50 180.00/182.00 202.00/204.00 222.00/224.00 1715 154.50/156.50 177.50/179.50 198.50/200.50 218.50/220.50 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 155.50/157.50 179.50/181.50 200.50/202.50 220.50/222.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 244.00/246.00 262.50/264.50 279.50/281.50 295.50/297.50 1100 244.00/246.00 262.00/264.00 279.00/281.00 295.00/297.00 1200 240.00/242.00 258.00/260.00 275.00/277.00 291.00/293.00 1300 241.00/243.00 259.00/261.00 276.00/278.00 292.00/294.00 1400 240.00/242.00 258.00/260.00 275.00/277.00 291.00/293.00 1500 241.50/243.50 259.50/261.50 276.50/278.50 292.50/294.50 1600 241.00/243.00 259.00/261.00 276.00/278.00 292.00/294.00 1715 237.50/239.50 255.50/257.50 272.50/274.50 288.50/290.50 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 239.50/241.50 257.50/259.50 274.50/276.50 290.50/292.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.21% 8.89% 8.77% 8.20% 7.86% 7.49% 1100 9.02% 8.82% 8.72% 8.16% 7.83% 7.44% 1200 9.14% 8.81% 8.64% 8.06% 7.71% 7.35% 1300 9.04% 8.77% 8.66% 8.09% 7.75% 7.38% 1400 9.24% 8.86% 8.72% 8.14% 7.79% 7.40% 1500 9.06% 8.80% 8.69% 8.14% 7.80% 7.43% 1600 9.18% 8.85% 8.72% 8.14% 7.79% 7.40% 1715 9.11% 8.75% 8.61% 8.04% 7.69% 7.29% (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 9.01% 8.70% 8.56% 8.02% 7.64% 7.30% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 7.13% 6.90% 6.61% 6.39% 6.18% 5.97% 1100 7.10% 6.88% 6.60% 6.37% 6.16% 5.95% 1200 7.00% 6.77% 6.50% 6.28% 6.08% 5.87% 1300 7.05% 6.82% 6.54% 6.32% 6.11% 5.91% 1400 7.04% 6.81% 6.53% 6.31% 6.11% 5.90% 1500 7.09% 6.86% 6.57% 6.35% 6.15% 5.94% 1600 7.07% 6.84% 6.55% 6.33% 6.13% 5.92% 1715 6.95% 6.73% 6.46% 6.25% 6.05% 5.85% (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 6.93% 6.73% 6.45% 6.23% 6.03% 5.85% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.4400/49.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com