Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.10% 08.10% 08.10% (Jan 31) 1000 02.45/02.70 01.20/01.35 01.25/01.35 09.01% 08.82% 09.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 126.00/128.00 1100 30.00/32.00 63.50/65.50 98.00/100.00 124.00/126.00 1200 30.50/32.50 64.00/66.00 98.50/100.50 125.00/127.00 1300 30.50/32.50 64.25/66.25 99.00/101.00 125.50/127.50 1400 31.00/33.00 64.75/66.75 99.50/101.50 126.00/128.00 1500 31.00/33.00 65.50/67.50 101.00/103.00 128.00/130.00 1600 31.25/32.25 65.50/67.50 101.50/103.50 128.00/130.00 1715 31.25/32.25 65.50/67.00 101.50/103.00 128.00/130.00 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 33.00/34.00 67.00/68.50 102.50/104.00 129.50/131.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 194.50/196.50 214.00/216.00 1100 148.00/150.00 171.00/173.00 192.00/194.00 212.00/214.00 1200 149.50/151.50 172.50/174.50 193.50/195.50 213.50/215.50 1300 150.00/152.00 173.00/175.00 194.50/196.50 214.50/216.50 1400 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 195.00/197.00 215.50/217.50 1500 153.00/155.00 176.50/178.50 198.50/200.50 219.00/221.00 1600 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 199.00/201.00 220.00/222.00 1715 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 199.00/201.00 220.00/222.00 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 154.50/156.50 177.50/179.50 198.50/200.50 218.50/220.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.50/234.50 250.00/252.00 266.50/268.50 282.50/284.50 1100 230.50/232.50 248.00/250.00 265.00/267.00 281.00/283.00 1200 233.00/235.00 251.50/253.50 268.50/270.50 284.50/286.50 1300 234.00/236.00 252.50/254.50 269.50/271.50 285.50/287.50 1400 235.00/237.00 253.50/255.50 270.50/272.50 286.50/288.50 1500 238.50/240.50 257.00/259.00 274.00/276.00 290.00/292.00 1600 239.50/241.50 258.00/260.00 275.00/277.00 291.00/293.00 1715 240.00/242.00 258.50/260.50 276.00/278.00 292.00/294.00 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 237.50/239.50 255.50/257.50 272.50/274.50 288.50/290.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.83% 8.60% 8.44% 7.87% 7.53% 7.14% 1100 8.69% 8.46% 8.31% 7.74% 7.41% 7.04% 1200 8.81% 8.52% 8.35% 7.81% 7.48% 7.10% 1300 8.81% 8.55% 8.39% 7.84% 7.50% 7.12% 1400 8.95% 8.64% 8.45% 7.88% 7.54% 7.16% 1500 8.99% 8.75% 8.58% 8.02% 7.68% 7.29% 1600 8.95% 8.76% 8.63% 8.02% 7.68% 7.31% 1715 8.96% 8.75% 8.63% 8.04% 7.70% 7.33% (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 9.11% 8.75% 8.61% 8.04% 7.69% 7.29% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.83% 6.60% 6.31% 6.12% 5.92% 5.73% 1100 6.74% 6.54% 6.25% 6.07% 5.88% 5.70% 1200 6.79% 6.59% 6.33% 6.16% 5.96% 5.77% 1300 6.82% 6.62% 6.35% 6.18% 5.98% 5.79% 1400 6.86% 6.66% 6.39% 6.22% 6.01% 5.82% 1500 6.99% 6.78% 6.49% 6.31% 6.10% 5.90% 1600 7.01% 6.81% 6.52% 6.34% 6.12% 5.92% 1715 7.03% 6.83% 6.55% 6.37% 6.16% 5.96% (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 6.95% 6.73% 6.46% 6.25% 6.05% 5.85% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.2600/49.2800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com