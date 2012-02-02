Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.65/05.20 01.15/01.30 03.50/03.90 08.66% 08.57% 08.69% (Feb 1) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.10% 08.10% 08.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.25/29.25 61.75/63.75 97.50/99.50 124.50/126.50 1100 26.50/28.50 61.00/63.00 97.00/99.00 123.00/125.00 1200 27.50/28.50 62.00/63.50 97.50/99.00 124.50/126.50 1300 27.25/28.25 61.25/62.75 96.50/98.50 122.00/124.00 1400 27.00/28.00 61.50/63.50 96.50/98.50 123.00/125.00 1500 26.00/28.00 60.00/62.00 95.50/97.50 121.50/123.50 1600 26.00/28.00 60.00/62.00 95.50/97.50 121.50/123.50 1715 26.75/27.75 60.00/61.50 95.00/96.50 120.50/122.50 (C1osing Feb 1) 1715 31.25/32.25 65.50/67.00 101.50/103.00 128.00/130.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.00/152.00 173.00/175.00 194.50/196.50 215.00/217.00 1100 148.00/150.00 171.50/173.50 192.50/194.50 212.50/214.50 1200 149.50/151.50 172.50/174.50 194.50/196.50 214.50/216.50 1300 146.00/148.00 168.50/170.50 190.00/192.00 210.00/212.00 1400 147.00/149.00 169.50/171.50 190.50/192.50 210.00/212.00 1500 146.50/148.50 169.50/171.50 190.50/192.50 210.50/212.50 1600 145.50/147.50 168.00/170.00 188.50/190.50 208.00/210.00 1715 144.50/146.50 166.00/168.00 186.50/188.50 205.50/207.50 (C1osing Feb 1) 1715 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 199.00/201.00 220.00/222.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.00/236.00 252.50/254.50 270.00/272.00 286.00/288.00 1100 232.00/234.00 250.50/252.50 268.00/270.00 284.50/286.50 1200 234.00/236.00 252.50/254.50 270.00/272.00 286.00/288.00 1300 229.00/231.00 247.00/249.00 264.50/266.50 280.50/282.50 1400 229.00/231.00 248.00/250.00 265.00/267.00 280.50/282.50 1500 230.00/232.00 248.50/250.50 266.00/268.00 282.50/284.50 1600 227.00/229.00 245.00/247.00 262.00/264.00 278.00/280.00 1715 224.50/226.50 242.50/244.50 259.50/261.50 275.50/277.50 (C1osing Feb 1) 1715 240.00/242.00 258.50/260.50 276.00/278.00 292.00/294.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.03% 8.78% 8.56% 8.05% 7.70% 7.29% 1100 8.81% 8.68% 8.48% 7.93% 7.59% 7.21% 1200 8.95% 8.75% 8.52% 8.02% 7.65% 7.26% 1300 8.88% 8.68% 8.44% 7.87% 7.49% 7.10% 1400 8.85% 8.71% 8.46% 7.92% 7.53% 7.13% 1500 8.66% 8.54% 8.36% 7.84% 7.51% 7.13% 1600 8.67% 8.55% 8.36% 7.83% 7.46% 7.07% 1715 8.69% 8.49% 8.29% 7.76% 7.39% 6.98% (C1osing Feb 1) 1715 8.96% 8.75% 8.63% 8.04% 7.70% 7.33% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.99% 6.73% 6.49% 6.30% 6.09% 5.91% 1100 6.90% 6.65% 6.42% 6.23% 6.03% 5.86% 1200 6.97% 6.70% 6.47% 6.28% 6.07% 5.89% 1300 6.82% 6.57% 6.34% 6.15% 5.96% 5.79% 1400 6.83% 6.57% 6.34% 6.17% 5.96% 5.78% 1500 6.83% 6.58% 6.36% 6.18% 5.99% 5.82% 1600 6.76% 6.51% 6.28% 6.10% 5.90% 5.73% 1715 6.68% 6.42% 6.21% 6.03% 5.84% 5.67% (C1osing Feb 1) 1715 7.03% 6.83% 6.55% 6.37% 6.16% 5.96% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.1500/49.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com