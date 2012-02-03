Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/05.60 03.30/04.20 01.10/01.40 08.18% 08.18% 08.18% (Feb 2) 1000 04.65/05.20 01.15/01.30 03.50/03.90 08.66% 08.57% 08.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 58.00/60.00 92.00/94.00 117.00/119.00 1100 24.50/26.50 57.00/59.00 91.00/93.00 116.00/118.00 1200 24.50/26.50 56.00/58.00 89.50/91.50 113.50/115.50 1300 24.50/26.50 56.50/58.50 89.50/91.50 113.50/115.50 1400 24.00/26.00 56.00/58.00 89.50/91.50 114.00/116.00 1500 24.50/26.50 56.50/58.50 89.50/91.50 114.50/116.50 1600 24.50/26.50 56.50/58.50 89.50/91.50 114.00/116.00 1715 24.50/26.50 57.00/59.00 90.00/92.00 115.00/117.00 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 26.75/27.75 60.00/61.50 95.00/96.50 120.50/122.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.00/142.00 162.00/164.00 182.50/184.50 201.50/203.50 1100 139.00/141.00 161.00/163.00 181.50/183.50 200.50/202.50 1200 135.50/137.50 156.50/158.50 176.50/178.50 195.50/197.50 1300 136.00/138.00 157.00/159.00 177.00/179.00 196.00/198.00 1400 137.50/139.50 159.00/161.00 179.00/181.00 198.00/200.00 1500 137.50/139.50 159.00/161.00 179.50/181.50 198.50/200.50 1600 137.50/139.50 159.00/161.00 179.00/181.00 198.50/200.50 1715 138.00/140.00 159.50/161.50 180.00/182.00 199.00/201.00 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 144.50/146.50 166.00/168.00 186.50/188.50 205.50/207.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 220.00/222.00 237.50/239.50 254.00/256.00 270.00/272.00 1100 218.50/220.50 236.00/238.00 253.00/255.00 269.00/271.00 1200 213.50/215.50 231.00/233.00 248.00/250.00 264.00/266.00 1300 214.50/216.50 232.00/234.00 249.00/251.00 264.50/266.50 1400 216.50/218.50 234.00/236.00 251.00/253.00 267.00/269.00 1500 217.00/219.00 235.00/237.00 252.00/254.00 268.00/270.00 1600 217.00/219.00 234.50/236.50 251.50/253.50 268.00/270.00 1715 217.50/219.50 235.50/237.50 252.50/254.50 268.50/270.50 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 224.50/226.50 242.50/244.50 259.50/261.50 275.50/277.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.64% 8.39% 8.15% 7.59% 7.18% 6.85% 1100 8.49% 8.28% 8.07% 7.54% 7.14% 6.81% 1200 8.44% 8.15% 7.94% 7.38% 6.97% 6.64% 1300 8.48% 8.20% 7.95% 7.40% 7.00% 6.66% 1400 8.36% 8.17% 7.97% 7.45% 7.09% 6.75% 1500 8.51% 8.23% 8.00% 7.49% 7.10% 6.77% 1600 8.52% 8.24% 7.99% 7.47% 7.11% 6.77% 1715 8.55% 8.30% 8.05% 7.53% 7.14% 6.80% (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 8.69% 8.49% 8.29% 7.76% 7.39% 6.98% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.57% 6.33% 6.11% 5.92% 5.74% 5.58% 1100 6.54% 6.30% 6.07% 5.89% 5.72% 5.57% 1200 6.38% 6.16% 5.95% 5.78% 5.62% 5.47% 1300 6.40% 6.19% 5.98% 5.81% 5.65% 5.49% 1400 6.48% 6.26% 6.04% 5.87% 5.70% 5.55% 1500 6.51% 6.28% 6.07% 5.91% 5.73% 5.58% 1600 6.50% 6.29% 6.07% 5.90% 5.73% 5.58% 1715 6.54% 6.31% 6.09% 5.93% 5.75% 5.60% (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 6.68% 6.42% 6.21% 6.03% 5.84% 5.67% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 48.6850/48.6950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com