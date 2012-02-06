Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.86% 07.86% 07.86% (Feb 3) 1000 04.40/05.60 03.30/04.20 01.10/01.40 08.18% 08.18% 08.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.50 54.00/56.00 86.50/88.50 110.50/112.50 1100 22.50/24.50 54.00/56.00 87.00/89.00 111.00/113.00 1200 22.50/24.00 54.50/56.50 87.00/89.00 111.00/113.00 1300 23.00/24.00 55.00/56.50 87.75/89.25 112.00/114.00 1400 22.50/24.50 54.50/56.50 87.50/89.50 112.00/114.00 1500 22.00/24.00 55.00/56.00 87.50/89.50 112.00/114.00 1600 23.00/25.00 55.00/57.00 88.00/90.00 113.00/115.00 1715 23.25/24.25 56.00/57.00 89.00/91.00 114.00/116.00 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 24.50/26.50 57.00/59.00 90.00/92.00 115.00/117.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.00/135.00 154.00/156.00 174.00/176.00 192.50/194.50 1100 133.50/135.50 154.50/156.50 174.50/176.50 193.50/195.50 1200 133.50/135.50 154.50/156.50 174.50/176.50 193.50/195.50 1300 135.00/137.00 155.50/157.50 175.50/177.50 195.00/197.00 1400 135.00/137.00 156.50/158.50 177.00/179.00 196.00/198.00 1500 135.00/137.00 156.00/158.00 176.50/178.50 195.50/197.50 1600 136.00/138.00 158.00/160.00 178.50/180.50 198.00/200.00 1715 137.50/139.50 159.50/161.50 180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 138.00/140.00 159.50/161.50 180.00/182.00 199.00/201.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.50/212.50 227.50/229.50 244.00/246.00 260.00/262.00 1100 212.00/214.00 229.50/231.50 246.50/248.50 262.50/264.50 1200 212.00/214.00 229.00/231.00 246.00/248.00 262.00/264.00 1300 213.50/215.50 231.00/233.00 248.00/250.00 264.00/266.00 1400 214.50/216.50 232.50/234.50 250.00/252.00 266.00/268.00 1500 214.00/216.00 232.00/234.00 249.00/251.00 265.00/267.00 1600 217.00/219.00 235.50/237.50 252.50/254.50 268.50/270.50 1715 220.00/222.00 238.50/240.50 256.00/258.00 272.00/274.00 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 217.50/219.50 235.50/237.50 252.50/254.50 268.50/270.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.23% 8.04% 7.80% 7.29% 6.93% 6.59% 1100 8.23% 8.06% 7.84% 7.32% 6.95% 6.61% 1200 8.23% 8.11% 7.85% 7.32% 6.96% 6.62% 1300 8.29% 8.15% 7.89% 7.39% 7.02% 6.66% 1400 8.26% 8.11% 7.88% 7.38% 7.03% 6.69% 1500 8.14% 8.08% 7.85% 7.35% 6.99% 6.65% 1600 8.34% 8.13% 7.89% 7.40% 7.04% 6.72% 1715 8.33% 8.21% 7.97% 7.47% 7.12% 6.78% (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 8.55% 8.30% 8.05% 7.53% 7.14% 6.80% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.33% 6.12% 5.91% 5.72% 5.57% 5.43% 1100 6.35% 6.16% 5.95% 5.78% 5.63% 5.49% 1200 6.36% 6.17% 5.95% 5.77% 5.62% 5.48% 1300 6.39% 6.21% 5.99% 5.82% 5.66% 5.52% 1400 6.43% 6.23% 6.02% 5.85% 5.70% 5.55% 1500 6.39% 6.19% 5.98% 5.81% 5.65% 5.51% 1600 6.45% 6.26% 6.06% 5.89% 5.72% 5.57% 1715 6.53% 6.34% 6.13% 5.96% 5.80% 5.64% (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 6.54% 6.31% 6.09% 5.93% 5.75% 5.60% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.0550/49.0650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com