Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 08.19% 08.19% 08.19% (Feb 6) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.86% 07.86% 07.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.00 54.00/56.00 87.00/89.00 112.00/114.00 1100 21.50/23.50 54.00/56.00 87.50/89.50 112.50/114.50 1200 22.00/24.00 54.75/56.75 88.50/90.50 114.00/116.00 1300 22.25/23.25 54.75/56.25 88.50/90.00 114.00/116.00 1400 22.25/23.25 55.00/56.00 88.50/90.50 114.00/116.00 1500 22.00/24.00 54.75/56.75 88.50/90.50 114.00/116.00 1600 22.00/24.00 55.00/57.00 89.00/91.00 114.50/116.50 1715 22.50/24.50 55.50/57.50 89.50/91.50 115.00/117.00 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 23.25/24.25 56.00/57.00 89.00/91.00 114.00/116.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 135.50/137.50 157.50/159.50 178.00/180.00 198.00/200.00 1100 136.00/138.00 158.00/160.00 179.00/181.00 199.00/201.00 1200 138.00/140.00 160.50/162.50 181.50/183.50 201.50/203.50 1300 138.00/140.00 160.50/162.50 182.00/184.00 202.00/204.00 1400 138.00/140.00 161.00/163.00 182.50/184.50 202.50/204.50 1500 138.00/140.00 160.50/162.50 181.50/183.50 201.50/203.50 1600 138.50/140.50 161.50/163.50 183.00/185.00 203.00/205.00 1715 138.50/140.50 161.00/163.00 182.50/184.50 202.50/204.50 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 137.50/139.50 159.50/161.50 180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 217.00/219.00 235.50/237.50 253.00/255.00 269.00/271.00 1100 218.50/220.50 237.00/239.00 254.50/256.50 271.00/273.00 1200 221.00/223.00 239.50/241.50 257.00/259.00 273.50/275.50 1300 221.50/223.50 240.00/242.00 257.50/259.50 274.00/276.00 1400 222.00/224.00 240.50/242.50 258.00/260.00 274.50/276.50 1500 221.00/223.00 239.50/241.50 257.00/259.00 273.50/275.50 1600 222.50/224.50 241.00/243.00 258.50/260.50 275.00/277.00 1715 222.00/224.00 240.50/242.50 258.00/260.00 274.50/276.50 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 220.00/222.00 238.50/240.50 256.00/258.00 272.00/274.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.23% 8.14% 7.88% 7.38% 7.07% 6.72% 1100 8.30% 8.18% 7.94% 7.42% 7.11% 6.77% 1200 8.44% 8.28% 8.03% 7.53% 7.21% 6.87% 1300 8.39% 8.27% 8.03% 7.54% 7.23% 6.89% 1400 8.37% 8.26% 8.03% 7.52% 7.22% 6.89% 1500 8.43% 8.27% 8.02% 7.51% 7.20% 6.86% 1600 8.45% 8.31% 8.06% 7.54% 7.23% 6.90% 1715 8.54% 8.34% 8.07% 7.53% 7.20% 6.86% (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 8.33% 8.21% 7.97% 7.47% 7.12% 6.78% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.47% 6.29% 6.07% 5.91% 5.75% 5.58% 1100 6.52% 6.34% 6.13% 5.96% 5.80% 5.64% 1200 6.61% 6.41% 6.19% 6.02% 5.85% 5.69% 1300 6.64% 6.44% 6.22% 6.04% 5.87% 5.71% 1400 6.64% 6.44% 6.22% 6.04% 5.87% 5.70% 1500 6.60% 6.40% 6.18% 6.01% 5.84% 5.68% 1600 6.65% 6.45% 6.23% 6.05% 5.88% 5.71% 1715 6.61% 6.41% 6.19% 6.01% 5.84% 5.68% (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 6.53% 6.34% 6.13% 5.96% 5.80% 5.64% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.2000/49.2100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com