Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 08.16% 08.16% 08.16% (Feb 7) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 08.19% 08.19% 08.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/23.00 55.50/57.50 90.00/92.00 115.50/117.50 1100 21.50/23.00 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 115.00/117.00 1200 21.50/23.50 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 115.00/117.00 1300 21.25/23.25 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 115.00/117.00 1400 21.75/23.25 55.25/57.25 90.75/92.75 116.25/118.25 1500 21.50/23.00 55.00/57.00 90.50/92.50 116.00/118.00 1600 21.50/23.50 55.50/57.50 91.00/93.00 116.50/118.50 1715 22.00/22.50 56.50/57.50 92.00/93.00 118.50/120.00 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 22.50/24.50 55.50/57.50 89.50/91.50 115.00/117.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.00/142.00 163.00/165.00 185.00/187.00 206.00/208.00 1100 139.00/141.00 162.00/164.00 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00 1200 139.00/141.00 162.00/164.00 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00 1300 139.00/141.00 162.00/164.00 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00 1400 140.25/142.25 163.25/165.25 185.25/187.25 206.25/208.25 1500 140.00/142.00 163.00/165.00 185.00/187.00 206.00/208.00 1600 140.50/142.50 163.50/165.50 185.50/187.50 206.50/208.50 1715 142.50/144.00 166.00/167.50 188.50/190.00 210.00/211.50 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 138.50/140.50 161.00/163.00 182.50/184.50 202.50/204.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.00/228.00 245.00/247.00 263.00/265.00 280.00/282.00 1100 223.50/225.50 242.50/244.50 260.50/262.50 277.50/279.50 1200 223.50/225.50 242.00/244.00 260.00/262.00 277.00/279.00 1300 223.50/225.50 242.50/244.50 260.50/262.50 277.50/279.50 1400 226.25/228.25 245.25/247.25 263.25/265.25 280.25/282.25 1500 226.00/228.00 245.00/247.00 263.00/265.00 280.00/282.00 1600 227.00/229.00 246.00/248.00 264.00/266.00 281.00/283.00 1715 230.50/232.50 250.00/252.00 268.50/270.50 285.50/287.50 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 222.00/224.00 240.50/242.50 258.00/260.00 274.50/276.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.64% 8.50% 8.18% 7.65% 7.32% 6.98% 1100 8.57% 8.46% 8.16% 7.62% 7.28% 6.94% 1200 8.62% 8.46% 8.16% 7.63% 7.29% 6.95% 1300 8.58% 8.46% 8.16% 7.63% 7.29% 6.95% 1400 8.63% 8.53% 8.26% 7.70% 7.34% 7.00% 1500 8.56% 8.49% 8.23% 7.68% 7.32% 6.98% 1600 8.63% 8.54% 8.26% 7.69% 7.34% 6.99% 1715 8.66% 8.61% 8.34% 7.81% 7.44% 7.10% (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 8.54% 8.34% 8.07% 7.53% 7.20% 6.86% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.74% 6.54% 6.29% 6.15% 5.97% 5.81% 1100 6.70% 6.49% 6.24% 6.10% 5.93% 5.77% 1200 6.70% 6.49% 6.23% 6.09% 5.92% 5.76% 1300 6.70% 6.50% 6.24% 6.10% 5.93% 5.77% 1400 6.76% 6.56% 6.31% 6.16% 5.99% 5.82% 1500 6.75% 6.55% 6.29% 6.15% 5.97% 5.81% 1600 6.75% 6.56% 6.31% 6.17% 5.99% 5.82% 1715 6.87% 6.67% 6.42% 6.28% 6.10% 5.92% (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 6.61% 6.41% 6.19% 6.01% 5.84% 5.68% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.1500/49.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com