Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.20/05.70 01.05/01.35 03.15/04.35 07.76% 07.76% 07.76% (Feb 8) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 08.16% 08.16% 08.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 53.00/55.00 89.50/91.50 116.50/118.50 1100 18.50/20.50 53.00/55.00 89.00/91.00 116.00/118.00 1200 18.50/20.00 53.50/55.50 90.00/92.00 117.00/119.00 1300 18.50/20.50 53.50/55.50 90.00/92.00 117.50/119.50 1400 19.00/21.00 54.00/56.00 90.50/92.50 118.00/120.00 1500 18.50/20.50 53.50/55.50 90.00/92.00 117.50/119.50 1600 18.75/19.75 54.00/55.50 90.00/91.50 117.50/119.50 1715 18.50/19.50 54.00/56.00 90.50/92.50 118.50/120.50 (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 22.00/22.50 56.50/57.50 92.00/93.00 118.50/120.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.00/144.00 166.00/168.00 189.00/191.00 211.00/213.00 1100 141.50/143.50 165.50/167.50 188.50/190.50 210.50/212.50 1200 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 191.00/193.00 213.50/215.50 1300 144.00/146.00 169.00/171.00 193.00/195.00 216.50/218.50 1400 144.50/146.50 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 216.50/218.50 1500 143.50/145.50 168.50/170.50 192.50/194.50 215.50/217.50 1600 143.00/145.00 168.00/170.00 192.00/194.00 215.00/217.00 1715 145.00/147.00 170.50/172.50 195.00/197.00 218.50/220.50 (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 142.50/144.00 166.00/167.50 188.50/190.00 210.00/211.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.50/234.50 252.00/254.00 270.50/272.50 288.00/290.00 1100 231.50/233.50 251.00/253.00 269.50/271.50 287.00/289.00 1200 235.50/237.50 256.50/258.50 276.00/278.00 294.00/296.00 1300 239.00/241.00 260.50/262.50 280.00/282.00 298.50/300.50 1400 238.50/240.50 259.50/261.50 279.00/281.00 298.00/300.00 1500 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 278.00/280.00 297.00/299.00 1600 237.50/239.50 258.50/260.50 278.00/280.00 296.50/298.50 1715 241.00/243.00 262.50/264.50 283.00/285.00 302.00/304.00 (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 230.50/232.50 250.00/252.00 268.50/270.50 285.50/287.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.67% 8.68% 8.34% 7.87% 7.51% 7.17% 1100 8.79% 8.66% 8.31% 7.85% 7.50% 7.16% 1200 8.81% 8.76% 8.39% 7.93% 7.58% 7.25% 1300 8.85% 8.76% 8.41% 7.98% 7.64% 7.32% 1400 8.96% 8.80% 8.44% 7.99% 7.66% 7.33% 1500 8.85% 8.76% 8.41% 7.96% 7.62% 7.30% 1600 8.82% 8.74% 8.39% 7.93% 7.58% 7.27% 1715 8.80% 8.79% 8.44% 8.01% 7.68% 7.37% (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 8.66% 8.61% 8.34% 7.81% 7.44% 7.10% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.94% 6.73% 6.51% 6.34% 6.14% 5.98% 1100 6.94% 6.71% 6.49% 6.32% 6.13% 5.97% 1200 7.03% 6.82% 6.62% 6.47% 6.28% 6.12% 1300 7.12% 6.92% 6.72% 6.57% 6.37% 6.21% 1400 7.12% 6.90% 6.69% 6.53% 6.35% 6.19% 1500 7.09% 6.88% 6.68% 6.52% 6.33% 6.18% 1600 7.06% 6.86% 6.67% 6.51% 6.32% 6.16% 1715 7.16% 6.96% 6.75% 6.60% 6.42% 6.25% (C1osing Feb 8) 1715 6.87% 6.67% 6.42% 6.28% 6.10% 5.92% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.4900/49.5000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com