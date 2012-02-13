Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/02.50 01.15/01.25 01.10/01.25 08.33% 08.52% 08.14% (Feb 10) 1000 04.45/04.85 03.35/03.65 01.10/01.20 08.19% 08.22% 08.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.25/17.25 50.50/52.50 86.00/88.00 113.00/115.00 1100 16.50/17.50 51.00/52.00 86.00/87.50 113.00/115.00 1200 16.00/17.50 50.50/52.50 86.00/88.00 112.50/114.50 1300 15.50/17.00 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 113.00/115.00 1400 16.50/17.50 51.00/52.00 86.00/88.00 112.50/114.50 1500 16.50/17.50 51.00/52.00 85.50/87.50 112.00/114.00 1600 16.50/17.50 51.00/53.00 85.50/87.50 112.50/114.50 1715 16.00/18.00 50.50/52.50 86.00/88.00 112.50/114.50 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 17.00/18.50 52.00/54.00 87.50/89.50 114.50/116.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 162.50/164.50 186.00/188.00 208.50/210.50 1100 137.50/139.50 161.50/163.50 184.50/186.50 206.50/208.50 1200 138.00/140.00 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 207.00/209.00 1300 138.00/140.00 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 206.50/208.50 1400 137.50/139.50 161.50/163.50 184.50/186.50 206.50/208.50 1500 136.50/138.50 160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50 204.50/206.50 1600 136.50/138.50 160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50 204.50/206.50 1715 137.00/139.00 160.50/162.50 183.00/185.00 205.00/207.00 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 140.00/142.00 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 208.50/210.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.50/232.50 251.50/253.50 271.00/273.00 290.00/292.00 1100 228.00/230.00 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 287.00/289.00 1200 228.50/230.50 249.00/251.00 268.50/270.50 287.50/289.50 1300 228.50/230.50 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 287.50/289.50 1400 228.00/230.00 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 287.00/289.00 1500 226.00/228.00 246.50/248.50 266.00/268.00 285.00/287.00 1600 226.00/228.00 246.50/248.50 266.00/268.00 285.00/287.00 1715 226.50/228.50 247.00/249.00 266.50/268.50 285.50/287.50 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 270.50/272.50 289.00/291.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.71% 8.61% 8.23% 7.78% 7.42% 7.11% 1100 8.75% 8.60% 8.22% 7.75% 7.37% 7.06% 1200 8.71% 8.61% 8.21% 7.75% 7.39% 7.07% 1300 8.65% 8.58% 8.21% 7.77% 7.39% 7.08% 1400 8.76% 8.63% 8.23% 7.75% 7.38% 7.07% 1500 8.77% 8.60% 8.19% 7.71% 7.32% 7.00% 1600 8.82% 8.62% 8.20% 7.71% 7.31% 6.99% 1715 8.76% 8.63% 8.23% 7.74% 7.35% 7.02% (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 8.71% 8.64% 8.27% 7.80% 7.42% 7.11% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.91% 6.73% 6.54% 6.37% 6.22% 6.06% 1100 6.85% 6.66% 6.47% 6.30% 6.15% 6.00% 1200 6.86% 6.67% 6.48% 6.31% 6.16% 6.01% 1300 6.86% 6.67% 6.48% 6.32% 6.17% 6.01% 1400 6.86% 6.68% 6.48% 6.31% 6.16% 6.01% 1500 6.80% 6.62% 6.43% 6.26% 6.12% 5.97% 1600 6.79% 6.61% 6.42% 6.25% 6.11% 5.96% 1715 6.81% 6.63% 6.44% 6.27% 6.13% 5.98% (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 6.88% 6.68% 6.49% 6.34% 6.17% 6.02% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.1900/49.2000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com