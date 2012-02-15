Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.50 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.25 08.52% 08.52% 08.52% (Feb 13) 1000 02.25/02.50 01.15/01.25 01.10/01.25 08.33% 08.52% 08.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/17.00 49.00/51.00 84.00/86.00 110.00/112.00 1100 15.00/16.00 49.00/51.00 83.50/85.50 109.50/111.50 1200 14.50/16.50 48.50/50.50 83.00/85.00 108.50/110.50 1300 14.75/16.75 48.50/50.50 83.00/85.00 109.00/111.00 1400 14.50/16.50 48.50/50.50 83.00/85.00 108.50/110.50 1500 13.00/15.00 47.00/49.00 82.00/84.00 108.00/110.00 1600 14.00/16.00 48.00/50.00 83.50/85.50 109.50/111.50 1715 14.00/15.00 48.00/49.50 83.00/84.50 109.00/110.50 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 16.00/18.00 50.50/52.50 86.00/88.00 112.50/114.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.50/136.50 157.50/159.50 180.00/182.00 202.00/204.00 1100 133.50/135.50 156.00/158.00 178.00/180.00 199.50/201.50 1200 132.00/134.00 154.00/156.00 176.00/178.00 197.00/199.00 1300 133.00/135.00 155.00/157.00 177.00/179.00 198.00/200.00 1400 132.00/134.00 154.00/156.00 176.00/178.00 197.00/199.00 1500 132.50/134.50 155.00/157.00 176.50/178.50 198.00/200.00 1600 134.00/136.00 157.00/159.00 179.50/181.50 201.50/203.50 1715 133.50/135.00 156.50/158.50 179.00/181.00 201.00/203.00 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 137.00/139.00 160.50/162.50 183.00/185.00 205.00/207.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.00/225.00 243.50/245.50 263.00/265.00 282.00/284.00 1100 220.50/222.50 240.50/242.50 260.00/262.00 279.00/281.00 1200 217.50/219.50 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 276.00/278.00 1300 218.50/220.50 238.50/240.50 258.00/260.00 277.00/279.00 1400 217.50/219.50 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 276.00/278.00 1500 218.50/220.50 238.50/240.50 258.00/260.00 277.00/279.00 1600 223.00/225.00 243.50/245.50 263.00/265.00 282.00/284.00 1715 222.50/224.50 243.00/245.00 262.50/264.50 281.00/283.00 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 226.50/228.50 247.00/249.00 266.50/268.50 285.50/287.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.72% 8.54% 8.10% 7.60% 7.24% 6.92% 1100 8.65% 8.50% 8.05% 7.55% 7.18% 6.85% 1200 8.58% 8.44% 7.99% 7.46% 7.09% 6.76% 1300 8.61% 8.44% 8.01% 7.51% 7.14% 6.81% 1400 8.58% 8.44% 7.99% 7.47% 7.09% 6.76% 1500 8.21% 8.30% 7.94% 7.48% 7.14% 6.80% 1600 8.73% 8.59% 8.13% 7.63% 7.26% 6.93% 1715 8.63% 8.51% 8.05% 7.57% 7.21% 6.90% (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 8.76% 8.63% 8.23% 7.74% 7.35% 7.02% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.73% 6.54% 6.35% 6.20% 6.05% 5.90% 1100 6.64% 6.46% 6.27% 6.12% 5.98% 5.85% 1200 6.56% 6.37% 6.19% 6.04% 5.91% 5.79% 1300 6.60% 6.40% 6.22% 6.07% 5.94% 5.81% 1400 6.56% 6.37% 6.19% 6.05% 5.92% 5.79% 1500 6.60% 6.41% 6.22% 6.08% 5.94% 5.81% 1600 6.74% 6.55% 6.36% 6.22% 6.07% 5.93% 1715 6.71% 6.52% 6.34% 6.19% 6.04% 5.90% (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 6.81% 6.63% 6.44% 6.27% 6.13% 5.98% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.3600/49.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com