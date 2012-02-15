Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.30/08.10 02.10/02.70 04.20/05.40 07.78% 07.78% 07.78% (Feb 14) 1000 02.30/02.50 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.25 08.52% 08.52% 08.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/11.00 43.00/45.00 78.00/80.00 104.50/106.50 1100 09.00/11.00 43.00/45.00 77.50/79.50 103.50/105.50 1200 08.50/10.00 42.50/44.50 77.50/79.50 103.50/105.50 1300 09.00/10.50 43.00/45.00 78.00/80.00 104.00/106.00 1400 09.00/11.00 43.00/45.00 78.00/80.00 104.00/106.00 1500 09.00/11.00 43.50/45.50 78.00/80.00 104.50/106.50 1600 09.00/10.00 43.50/45.50 78.50/80.50 105.50/107.50 1715 09.25/10.25 44.00/45.50 79.00/80.50 106.25/107.75 (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 14.00/15.00 48.00/49.50 83.00/84.50 109.00/110.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.50/131.50 153.00/155.00 175.50/177.50 197.50/199.50 1100 128.00/130.00 151.00/153.00 173.00/175.00 194.50/196.50 1200 127.50/129.50 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00 195.00/197.00 1300 128.50/130.50 151.50/153.50 174.00/176.00 196.00/198.00 1400 128.50/130.50 151.50/153.50 174.00/176.00 196.00/198.00 1500 129.00/131.00 152.50/154.50 175.50/177.50 197.50/199.50 1600 130.50/132.50 154.50/156.50 177.50/179.50 199.50/201.50 1715 131.50/133.00 155.50/157.50 178.50/180.50 200.50/202.50 (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 133.50/135.00 156.50/158.50 179.00/181.00 201.00/203.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 219.00/221.00 239.50/241.50 259.00/261.00 278.00/280.00 1100 215.50/217.50 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 274.50/276.50 1200 216.00/218.00 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00 275.00/277.00 1300 217.00/219.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 276.00/278.00 1400 217.00/219.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 276.00/278.00 1500 218.50/220.50 239.00/241.00 258.50/260.50 277.50/279.50 1600 221.00/223.00 241.50/243.50 261.00/263.00 280.00/282.00 1715 222.00/224.00 243.00/245.00 263.00/265.00 282.00/284.00 (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 222.50/224.50 243.00/245.00 262.50/264.50 281.00/283.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.64% 8.50% 7.98% 7.57% 7.18% 6.89% 1100 8.64% 8.46% 7.92% 7.49% 7.09% 6.80% 1200 8.49% 8.44% 7.91% 7.46% 7.06% 6.79% 1300 8.62% 8.50% 7.95% 7.52% 7.11% 6.83% 1400 8.63% 8.49% 7.95% 7.51% 7.10% 6.82% 1500 8.72% 8.51% 7.98% 7.54% 7.15% 6.88% 1600 8.68% 8.55% 8.05% 7.63% 7.24% 6.96% 1715 8.75% 8.58% 8.08% 7.67% 7.28% 7.00% (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 8.63% 8.51% 8.05% 7.57% 7.21% 6.90% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.72% 6.50% 6.34% 6.19% 6.03% 5.91% 1100 6.62% 6.41% 6.25% 6.10% 5.96% 5.84% 1200 6.63% 6.41% 6.26% 6.11% 5.96% 5.84% 1300 6.66% 6.45% 6.28% 6.14% 5.99% 5.87% 1400 6.66% 6.44% 6.28% 6.13% 5.98% 5.86% 1500 6.71% 6.49% 6.32% 6.17% 6.02% 5.89% 1600 6.78% 6.56% 6.39% 6.23% 6.07% 5.95% 1715 6.81% 6.59% 6.42% 6.27% 6.12% 5.98% (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 6.71% 6.52% 6.34% 6.19% 6.04% 5.90% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.2850/49.2950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com