Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.85/06.15 04.70/04.90 01.15/01.25 08.67% 08.70% 08.52% (Feb 15) 1000 06.30/08.10 02.10/02.70 04.20/05.40 07.78% 07.78% 07.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.50 43.00/45.00 79.00/81.00 106.50/108.50 1100 08.25/09.25 43.75/45.75 79.50/81.00 106.50/108.50 1200 08.00/09.00 43.50/45.50 79.50/81.50 107.50/109.50 1300 08.50/09.00 44.00/45.00 80.00/81.50 108.00/110.00 1400 08.00/08.75 43.50/45.00 79.50/81.00 107.00/109.00 1500 08.00/09.00 43.00/45.00 79.00/81.00 107.00/109.00 1600 08.00/10.00 43.00/45.00 79.00/81.00 107.00/109.00 1715 08.25/09.00 43.50/45.00 79.50/81.00 107.50/109.50 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 09.25/10.25 44.00/45.50 79.00/80.50 106.25/107.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.00/135.00 158.00/160.00 181.50/183.50 204.50/206.50 1100 132.50/134.50 157.50/159.50 181.50/183.50 204.50/206.50 1200 134.00/136.00 158.50/160.50 182.50/184.50 206.00/208.00 1300 134.50/136.50 159.50/161.50 183.50/185.50 207.00/209.00 1400 133.00/135.00 157.50/159.50 181.50/183.50 204.00/206.00 1500 133.00/135.00 158.00/160.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1600 133.00/135.00 158.00/160.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1715 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.00/185.00 206.00/208.00 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 131.50/133.00 155.50/157.50 178.50/180.50 200.50/202.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 227.00/229.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 287.00/289.00 1100 226.50/228.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 287.00/289.00 1200 229.00/231.00 250.50/252.50 271.00/273.00 290.50/292.50 1300 229.50/231.50 251.00/253.00 271.50/273.50 291.00/293.00 1400 226.00/228.00 247.50/249.50 268.00/270.00 287.50/289.50 1500 227.00/229.00 248.00/250.00 268.50/270.50 288.00/290.00 1600 227.00/229.00 248.00/250.00 268.50/270.50 288.00/290.00 1715 228.00/230.00 249.50/251.50 270.00/272.00 289.50/291.50 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 222.00/224.00 243.00/245.00 263.00/265.00 282.00/284.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.84% 8.73% 8.19% 7.81% 7.44% 7.15% 1100 8.90% 8.77% 8.21% 7.80% 7.43% 7.15% 1200 8.92% 8.80% 8.27% 7.88% 7.48% 7.19% 1300 8.94% 8.82% 8.31% 7.91% 7.53% 7.24% 1400 8.87% 8.76% 8.23% 7.83% 7.43% 7.15% 1500 8.82% 8.73% 8.22% 7.82% 7.45% 7.17% 1600 8.86% 8.73% 8.23% 7.82% 7.45% 7.17% 1715 8.88% 8.76% 8.26% 7.87% 7.49% 7.21% (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 8.75% 8.58% 8.08% 7.67% 7.28% 7.00% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.97% 6.76% 6.57% 6.40% 6.25% 6.10% 1100 6.98% 6.76% 6.57% 6.40% 6.25% 6.11% 1200 7.02% 6.83% 6.65% 6.48% 6.33% 6.18% 1300 7.06% 6.85% 6.66% 6.49% 6.34% 6.19% 1400 6.96% 6.74% 6.56% 6.40% 6.26% 6.11% 1500 6.99% 6.77% 6.58% 6.41% 6.27% 6.12% 1600 6.99% 6.77% 6.58% 6.42% 6.27% 6.12% 1715 7.02% 6.80% 6.61% 6.45% 6.30% 6.15% (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 6.81% 6.59% 6.42% 6.27% 6.12% 5.98% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.2700/49.2800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com