Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.55 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.30 08.55% 08.55% 08.55% (Feb 17) 1000 05.85/06.15 04.70/04.90 01.15/01.25 08.67% 08.70% 08.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/08.00 42.00/44.00 78.00/80.00 106.00/108.00 1100 07.00/08.00 42.50/44.50 78.50/80.50 106.50/108.50 1200 07.00/08.00 42.75/43.75 78.50/80.50 107.00/109.00 1300 06.50/07.50 42.50/44.50 78.50/80.50 107.00/109.00 1400 07.00/08.00 43.00/45.00 79.00/81.00 107.50/109.50 1500 07.00/08.00 43.00/44.00 79.00/80.50 107.50/109.50 1600 07.00/08.00 43.00/45.00 79.50/81.50 108.50/110.50 1715 06.75/07.75 42.50/44.50 79.00/81.00 107.50/109.50 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 08.25/09.00 43.50/45.00 79.50/81.00 107.50/109.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 204.50/206.50 1100 132.50/134.50 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50 206.00/208.00 1200 133.00/135.00 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 1300 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 207.00/209.00 1400 134.00/136.00 160.00/162.00 184.50/186.50 208.00/210.00 1500 134.00/136.00 159.50/161.50 184.00/186.00 207.00/209.00 1600 135.00/137.00 160.50/162.50 185.00/187.00 208.50/210.50 1715 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 207.00/209.00 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.00/185.00 206.00/208.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 227.00/229.00 248.00/250.00 269.00/271.00 288.50/290.50 1100 228.50/230.50 250.00/252.00 271.00/273.00 291.00/293.00 1200 229.50/231.50 251.00/253.00 272.00/274.00 292.00/294.00 1300 230.00/232.00 251.50/253.50 272.50/274.50 292.50/294.50 1400 231.00/233.00 252.50/254.50 273.50/275.50 293.50/295.50 1500 230.50/232.50 252.00/254.00 273.00/275.00 293.00/295.00 1600 231.50/233.50 253.00/255.00 274.00/276.00 294.50/296.50 1715 230.00/232.00 251.50/253.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 228.00/230.00 249.50/251.50 270.00/272.00 289.50/291.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.89% 8.78% 8.24% 7.82% 7.47% 7.20% 1100 8.98% 8.84% 8.28% 7.85% 7.51% 7.23% 1200 8.94% 8.84% 8.32% 7.88% 7.54% 7.26% 1300 8.97% 8.84% 8.31% 7.90% 7.56% 7.27% 1400 9.07% 8.89% 8.34% 7.92% 7.59% 7.31% 1500 8.98% 8.85% 8.34% 7.93% 7.58% 7.29% 1600 9.07% 8.93% 8.40% 7.98% 7.62% 7.32% 1715 8.94% 8.85% 8.32% 7.88% 7.53% 7.25% (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 8.88% 8.76% 8.26% 7.87% 7.49% 7.21% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 7.02% 6.81% 6.62% 6.46% 6.31% 6.15% 1100 7.07% 6.85% 6.67% 6.51% 6.36% 6.20% 1200 7.09% 6.88% 6.70% 6.54% 6.39% 6.23% 1300 7.10% 6.89% 6.71% 6.55% 6.39% 6.23% 1400 7.13% 6.91% 6.73% 6.56% 6.41% 6.24% 1500 7.10% 6.90% 6.72% 6.55% 6.40% 6.24% 1600 7.14% 6.92% 6.74% 6.57% 6.42% 6.26% 1715 7.08% 6.87% 6.69% 6.52% 6.38% 6.22% (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 7.02% 6.80% 6.61% 6.45% 6.30% 6.15% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.3050/49.3150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com