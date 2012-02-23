Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.55 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.30 08.53% 08.53% 08.53% (Feb 21) 1000 02.30/02.55 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.30 08.55% 08.55% 08.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/07.00 42.00/44.00 78.50/80.50 107.00/109.00 1100 05.50/06.50 41.50/43.50 78.00/80.00 107.00/109.00 1200 05.50/06.50 41.50/43.50 77.50/79.50 106.00/108.00 1300 05.50/06.50 41.50/43.50 78.00/80.00 106.50/108.50 1400 05.50/06.50 42.00/43.50 78.50/80.00 107.50/109.50 1500 05.50/06.50 42.00/43.50 78.25/79.75 107.00/109.00 1600 05.50/06.50 42.00/44.00 78.50/80.50 107.00/109.00 1715 05.50/07.50 42.00/44.00 78.50/80.50 107.50/109.50 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 06.75/07.75 42.50/44.50 79.00/81.00 107.50/109.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.50/135.50 159.50/161.50 184.00/186.00 208.00/210.00 1100 133.50/135.50 159.50/161.50 184.00/186.00 208.00/210.00 1200 132.00/134.00 157.00/159.00 181.00/183.00 204.50/206.50 1300 133.00/135.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 207.50/209.50 1400 134.50/136.50 160.00/162.00 184.50/186.50 208.50/210.50 1500 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 207.50/209.50 1600 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 207.50/209.50 1715 134.50/136.50 160.50/162.50 185.00/187.00 209.00/211.00 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 207.00/209.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.00/233.00 253.00/255.00 274.00/276.00 294.50/296.50 1100 231.50/233.50 253.50/255.50 274.50/276.50 295.00/297.00 1200 228.00/230.00 250.00/252.00 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 1300 230.50/232.50 252.50/254.50 273.50/275.50 294.00/296.00 1400 232.00/234.00 254.00/256.00 275.00/277.00 295.50/297.50 1500 231.00/233.00 253.00/255.00 274.00/276.00 294.50/296.50 1600 231.00/233.00 253.00/255.00 274.00/276.00 294.50/296.50 1715 232.50/234.50 254.50/256.50 275.50/277.50 296.00/298.00 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 230.00/232.00 251.50/253.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.12% 8.96% 8.37% 7.96% 7.61% 7.31% 1100 9.00% 8.89% 8.36% 7.95% 7.60% 7.31% 1200 9.00% 8.84% 8.28% 7.86% 7.49% 7.19% 1300 9.00% 8.89% 8.33% 7.92% 7.58% 7.29% 1400 9.06% 8.93% 8.40% 8.01% 7.64% 7.34% 1500 9.05% 8.89% 8.36% 7.95% 7.58% 7.29% 1600 9.10% 8.94% 8.36% 7.94% 7.58% 7.28% 1715 9.12% 8.95% 8.40% 8.01% 7.65% 7.35% (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 8.94% 8.85% 8.32% 7.88% 7.53% 7.25% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 7.16% 6.93% 6.75% 6.59% 6.44% 6.28% 1100 7.15% 6.93% 6.76% 6.60% 6.45% 6.29% 1200 7.04% 6.83% 6.66% 6.52% 6.37% 6.22% 1300 7.14% 6.91% 6.73% 6.58% 6.43% 6.30% 1400 7.18% 6.96% 6.78% 6.62% 6.46% 6.33% 1500 7.14% 6.92% 6.74% 6.59% 6.44% 6.30% 1600 7.13% 6.91% 6.74% 6.59% 6.43% 6.30% 1715 7.19% 6.97% 6.79% 6.63% 6.47% 6.33% (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 7.08% 6.87% 6.69% 6.52% 6.38% 6.22% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.2200/49.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com