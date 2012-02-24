Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/05.00 01.15/01.25 03.45/03.75 08.52% 08.52% 08.52% (Feb 22) 1000 02.30/02.55 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.30 08.53% 08.53% 08.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.00 39.00/41.00 76.00/78.00 105.00/107.00 1100 01.50/03.50 38.75/40.75 75.00/77.00 104.00/106.00 1200 02.00/03.00 38.75/40.25 75.00/76.50 104.00/106.00 1300 02.25/02.75 39.00/40.00 75.50/77.00 104.50/106.50 1400 02.00/03.00 39.00/40.00 75.00/77.00 104.00/106.00 1500 02.00/03.00 38.50/40.50 75.50/77.50 104.50/106.50 1600 01.75/02.75 38.25/39.75 75.25/76.75 103.75/105.75 1715 02.25/02.75 39.00/39.75 75.50/76.50 103.50/105.50 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 05.50/07.50 42.00/44.00 78.50/80.50 107.50/109.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 158.00/160.00 183.00/185.00 207.50/209.50 1100 131.00/133.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 206.00/208.00 1200 131.00/133.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 205.50/207.50 1300 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 206.50/208.50 1400 131.00/133.00 157.00/159.00 182.00/184.00 206.00/208.00 1500 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 206.50/208.50 1600 130.50/132.50 156.50/158.50 181.50/183.50 205.00/207.00 1715 129.50/131.50 154.50/156.50 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 134.50/136.50 160.50/162.50 185.00/187.00 209.00/211.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.50/233.50 254.00/256.00 275.50/277.50 296.50/298.50 1100 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 273.00/275.00 293.50/295.50 1200 229.00/231.00 251.00/253.00 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 1300 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 273.50/275.50 294.00/296.00 1400 229.00/231.00 251.00/253.00 272.50/274.50 293.50/295.50 1500 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 273.50/275.50 294.50/296.50 1600 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 272.00/274.00 292.50/294.50 1715 223.50/225.50 245.00/247.00 266.00/268.00 286.50/288.50 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 232.50/234.50 254.50/256.50 275.50/277.50 296.00/298.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.26% 9.07% 8.39% 8.03% 7.64% 7.36% 1100 9.21% 8.95% 8.31% 7.97% 7.60% 7.30% 1200 9.15% 8.92% 8.31% 7.97% 7.60% 7.30% 1300 9.15% 8.98% 8.35% 8.00% 7.62% 7.34% 1400 9.15% 8.96% 8.31% 7.97% 7.60% 7.32% 1500 9.16% 9.02% 8.36% 8.01% 7.63% 7.35% 1600 9.04% 8.96% 8.30% 7.95% 7.58% 7.31% 1715 9.13% 8.96% 8.28% 7.89% 7.49% 7.17% (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 9.12% 8.95% 8.40% 8.01% 7.65% 7.35% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 7.22% 6.99% 6.84% 6.67% 6.52% 6.38% 1100 7.17% 6.93% 6.77% 6.61% 6.45% 6.32% 1200 7.16% 6.92% 6.76% 6.60% 6.44% 6.32% 1300 7.19% 6.95% 6.79% 6.63% 6.47% 6.34% 1400 7.18% 6.92% 6.76% 6.60% 6.45% 6.33% 1500 7.20% 6.96% 6.79% 6.63% 6.48% 6.35% 1600 7.15% 6.91% 6.75% 6.60% 6.44% 6.31% 1715 7.01% 6.76% 6.60% 6.45% 6.30% 6.19% (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 7.19% 6.97% 6.79% 6.63% 6.47% 6.33% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.1900/49.2000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com