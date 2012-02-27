Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.65/05.00 03.50/03.75 01.15/01.25 08.65% 08.68% 08.56% (Feb 23) 1000 04.60/05.00 01.15/01.25 03.45/03.75 08.52% 08.52% 08.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 37.50/39.00 74.00/75.50 102.50/104.50 1100 01.00/02.00 37.25/38.75 73.50/75.00 101.50/103.50 1200 00.75/01.75 36.75/38.75 73.25/75.25 101.50/103.50 1300 00.50/01.50 37.00/39.00 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1400 00.50/01.50 37.00/39.00 74.00/76.00 102.50/104.50 1500 00.75/01.75 37.50/39.00 74.00/75.50 103.00/105.00 1600 01.00/02.50 38.00/40.00 74.50/76.50 103.50/105.50 1715 00.25/02.25 38.00/40.00 75.00/77.00 103.50/105.50 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 02.25/02.75 39.00/39.75 75.50/76.50 103.50/105.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 1100 127.50/129.50 152.50/154.50 176.50/178.50 199.00/201.00 1200 127.50/129.50 152.50/154.50 176.00/178.00 198.50/200.50 1300 128.50/130.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 1400 129.00/131.00 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 1500 129.50/131.50 155.00/157.00 179.00/181.00 202.00/204.00 1600 130.50/132.50 156.50/158.50 181.00/183.00 204.00/206.00 1715 130.50/132.50 156.00/158.00 180.50/182.50 203.50/205.50 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 129.50/131.50 154.50/156.50 178.00/180.00 201.00/203.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 224.00/226.00 246.00/248.00 267.00/269.00 287.50/289.50 1100 221.00/223.00 242.50/244.50 263.50/265.50 284.00/286.00 1200 220.50/222.50 242.00/244.00 263.00/265.00 283.50/285.50 1300 223.50/225.50 245.00/247.00 266.00/268.00 286.50/288.50 1400 223.00/225.00 244.50/246.50 265.50/267.50 286.00/288.00 1500 224.00/226.00 245.50/247.50 266.50/268.50 287.00/289.00 1600 227.00/229.00 248.50/250.50 270.00/272.00 290.50/292.50 1715 226.50/228.50 248.00/250.00 269.00/271.00 289.50/291.50 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 223.50/225.50 245.00/247.00 266.00/268.00 286.50/288.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.19% 8.97% 8.31% 7.94% 7.50% 7.23% 1100 9.13% 8.91% 8.23% 7.85% 7.43% 7.16% 1200 9.06% 8.91% 8.23% 7.85% 7.43% 7.14% 1300 9.11% 8.93% 8.26% 7.90% 7.49% 7.22% 1400 9.10% 8.98% 8.30% 7.92% 7.49% 7.21% 1500 9.18% 8.97% 8.35% 7.97% 7.54% 7.26% 1600 9.37% 9.06% 8.39% 8.03% 7.62% 7.34% 1715 9.38% 9.14% 8.41% 8.05% 7.62% 7.34% (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 9.13% 8.96% 8.28% 7.89% 7.49% 7.17% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 7.06% 6.82% 6.67% 6.51% 6.37% 6.24% 1100 6.99% 6.73% 6.57% 6.42% 6.29% 6.17% 1200 6.97% 6.71% 6.55% 6.41% 6.27% 6.16% 1300 7.05% 6.80% 6.63% 6.48% 6.34% 6.22% 1400 7.04% 6.78% 6.61% 6.46% 6.32% 6.20% 1500 7.09% 6.82% 6.65% 6.49% 6.35% 6.23% 1600 7.16% 6.91% 6.73% 6.58% 6.43% 6.30% 1715 7.16% 6.91% 6.73% 6.57% 6.42% 6.30% (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 7.01% 6.76% 6.60% 6.45% 6.30% 6.19% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 48.9300/48.9400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com