Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35
07.82% 07.82% 07.82%
(Feb 24)
1000 04.65/05.00 03.50/03.75 01.15/01.25
08.65% 08.68% 08.56%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 38.00/39.00 75.50/76.50 105.50/106.50 132.50/134.50
1100 38.50/40.50 76.00/78.00 105.50/107.50 133.00/135.00
1200 38.50/40.50 76.25/78.25 105.50/107.50 133.00/135.00
1300 38.50/40.00 76.00/78.00 105.00/107.00 133.00/135.00
1400 39.00/40.00 77.00/79.00 106.50/108.50 134.00/136.00
1500 39.00/41.00 78.00/80.00 108.00/110.00 136.00/138.00
1600 39.75/40.75 78.75/79.75 109.00/111.00 137.50/139.50
1715 39.00/41.00 78.00/80.00 108.50/110.50 136.50/138.50
(C1osing Feb 24)
1715 38.00/40.00 75.00/77.00 103.50/105.50 130.50/132.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 158.50/160.50 183.50/185.50 207.50/209.50 230.50/232.50
1100 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50
1200 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 206.00/208.00 229.00/231.00
1300 158.00/160.00 183.00/185.00 206.00/208.00 229.00/231.00
1400 160.00/162.00 185.00/187.00 208.50/210.50 231.50/233.50
1500 162.00/164.00 187.00/189.00 210.00/212.00 233.00/235.00
1600 163.50/165.50 188.50/190.50 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50
1715 162.50/164.50 187.00/189.00 210.50/212.50 233.50/235.50
(C1osing Feb 24)
1715 156.00/158.00 180.50/182.50 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 253.00/255.00 274.50/276.50 295.50/297.50 314.00/316.00
1100 251.50/253.50 273.00/275.00 294.00/296.00 312.50/314.50
1200 251.00/253.00 272.50/274.50 293.50/295.50 312.00/314.00
1300 251.00/253.00 272.00/274.00 293.00/295.00 311.00/313.00
1400 253.50/255.50 274.50/276.50 295.00/297.00 313.50/315.50
1500 255.00/257.00 277.00/279.00 297.00/299.00 315.00/317.00
1600 257.50/259.50 278.50/280.50 299.00/301.00 317.50/319.50
1715 255.50/257.50 276.50/278.50 297.00/299.00 315.50/317.50
(C1osing Feb 24)
1715 248.00/250.00 269.00/271.00 289.50/291.50 00.25/02.25
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 9.56% 9.28% 8.58% 8.22% 7.77% 7.47%
1100 9.80% 9.39% 8.62% 8.24% 7.78% 7.46%
1200 9.80% 9.42% 8.61% 8.24% 7.76% 7.44%
1300 9.73% 9.39% 8.57% 8.24% 7.73% 7.44%
1400 9.79% 9.51% 8.69% 8.30% 7.83% 7.52%
1500 9.90% 9.62% 8.80% 8.41% 7.91% 7.59%
1600 9.95% 9.64% 8.87% 8.49% 7.97% 7.64%
1715 9.89% 9.60% 8.83% 8.43% 7.92% 7.58%
(C1osing Feb 24)
1715 9.38% 9.14% 8.41% 8.05% 7.62% 7.34%
----------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.33% 7.04% 6.88% 6.71% 6.55% 6.43%
1100 7.28% 7.00% 6.83% 6.66% 6.51% 6.39%
1200 7.27% 6.99% 6.82% 6.65% 6.50% 6.38%
1300 7.27% 6.99% 6.82% 6.64% 6.49% 6.36%
1400 7.35% 7.06% 6.88% 6.70% 6.53% 6.41%
1500 7.39% 7.09% 6.91% 6.75% 6.57% 6.43%
1600 7.47% 7.16% 6.97% 6.77% 6.60% 6.47%
1715 7.40% 7.10% 6.92% 6.72% 6.56% 6.43%
(C1osing Feb 24)
1715 7.16% 6.91% 6.73% 6.57% 6.42% 6.30%
-----------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.2200/49.2300 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank.