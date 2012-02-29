Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.16% 08.16% 08.16% (Feb 27) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.82% 07.82% 07.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.25/38.25 75.50/77.00 104.50/106.50 131.50/133.50 1100 37.50/39.00 75.75/77.25 105.50/107.50 133.50/135.50 1200 37.00/39.00 75.50/77.50 105.50/107.50 134.00/136.00 1300 37.00/39.00 75.00/77.00 105.50/107.50 133.50/135.50 1400 37.00/39.00 75.00/77.00 105.50/107.50 133.50/135.50 1500 37.00/39.00 75.50/77.50 106.00/108.00 134.00/136.00 1600 37.50/39.00 76.00/77.50 105.50/107.50 134.00/136.00 1715 36.75/38.75 75.25/77.25 105.50/107.50 133.50/135.50 (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 39.00/41.00 78.00/80.00 108.50/110.50 136.50/138.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.00/159.00 181.00/183.00 204.00/206.00 226.50/228.50 1100 159.00/161.00 183.00/185.00 206.00/208.00 228.50/230.50 1200 159.50/161.50 184.00/186.00 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 1300 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 206.00/208.00 228.50/230.50 1400 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 206.00/208.00 228.50/230.50 1500 159.50/161.50 184.00/186.00 206.50/208.50 229.00/231.00 1600 160.00/162.00 184.00/186.00 206.50/208.50 229.00/231.00 1715 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 206.00/208.00 228.50/230.50 (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 162.50/164.50 187.00/189.00 210.50/212.50 233.50/235.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 248.50/250.50 269.50/271.50 290.00/292.00 308.00/310.00 1100 250.00/252.00 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 309.50/311.50 1200 251.50/253.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 311.50/313.50 1300 250.00/252.00 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 309.50/311.50 1400 250.00/252.00 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 309.50/311.50 1500 250.50/252.50 271.50/273.50 292.00/294.00 310.00/312.00 1600 250.50/252.50 271.50/273.50 292.00/294.00 310.00/312.00 1715 250.00/252.00 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 255.50/257.50 276.50/278.50 297.00/299.00 315.50/317.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.60% 9.35% 8.58% 8.12% 7.70% 7.35% 1100 9.71% 9.39% 8.67% 8.24% 7.80% 7.43% 1200 9.67% 9.40% 8.68% 8.28% 7.83% 7.48% 1300 9.66% 9.34% 8.68% 8.25% 7.81% 7.46% 1400 9.67% 9.35% 8.68% 8.26% 7.81% 7.46% 1500 9.68% 9.41% 8.72% 8.28% 7.84% 7.48% 1600 9.74% 9.44% 8.69% 8.30% 7.87% 7.49% 1715 9.63% 9.38% 8.69% 8.26% 7.82% 7.47% (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 9.89% 9.60% 8.83% 8.43% 7.92% 7.58% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.18% 6.91% 6.74% 6.57% 6.42% 6.29% 1100 7.25% 6.97% 6.78% 6.61% 6.46% 6.33% 1200 7.29% 7.03% 6.83% 6.65% 6.50% 6.37% 1300 7.26% 6.98% 6.79% 6.62% 6.46% 6.33% 1400 7.26% 6.99% 6.79% 6.62% 6.47% 6.34% 1500 7.28% 7.00% 6.80% 6.63% 6.48% 6.35% 1600 7.29% 7.01% 6.81% 6.64% 6.48% 6.35% 1715 7.27% 6.99% 6.79% 6.62% 6.47% 6.34% (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 7.40% 7.10% 6.92% 6.72% 6.56% 6.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.0700/49.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com