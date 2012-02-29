Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.20% 08.20% 08.20% (Feb 28) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.16% 08.16% 08.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.00/37.00 74.50/75.50 104.50/106.50 132.50/134.50 1100 35.50/37.50 74.00/76.00 103.50/105.50 131.50/133.50 1200 35.75/36.75 74.00/75.50 104.00/106.00 132.00/134.00 1300 35.50/37.50 74.25/76.25 104.50/106.50 132.50/134.50 1400 35.25/37.25 74.25/76.25 104.50/106.50 133.00/135.00 1500 35.25/37.25 74.25/76.25 104.50/106.50 133.00/135.00 1600 35.50/36.50 74.00/75.50 104.50/106.50 133.00/135.00 1715 35.50/36.50 73.50/75.00 103.50/105.50 131.50/133.50 (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 36.75/38.75 75.25/77.25 105.50/107.50 133.50/135.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50 205.50/207.50 228.00/230.00 1100 156.50/158.50 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 224.50/226.50 1200 157.50/159.50 181.00/183.00 204.00/206.00 226.00/228.00 1300 158.00/160.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 227.50/229.50 1400 158.50/160.50 182.50/184.50 205.50/207.50 228.00/230.00 1500 158.50/160.50 182.50/184.50 205.50/207.50 228.00/230.00 1600 158.50/160.50 182.50/184.50 205.50/207.50 228.00/230.00 1715 156.50/158.50 180.50/182.50 203.00/205.00 225.50/227.50 (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 206.00/208.00 228.50/230.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 249.50/251.50 270.50/272.50 291.00/293.00 309.00/311.00 1100 246.00/248.00 267.00/269.00 287.50/289.50 305.50/307.50 1200 247.50/249.50 268.50/270.50 289.00/291.00 307.00/309.00 1300 249.00/251.00 270.00/272.00 290.50/292.50 308.50/310.50 1400 249.50/251.50 270.50/272.50 291.00/293.00 309.00/311.00 1500 249.50/251.50 270.50/272.50 291.00/293.00 309.00/311.00 1600 249.50/251.50 270.50/272.50 291.00/293.00 309.00/311.00 1715 247.00/249.00 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00 306.00/308.00 (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 250.00/252.00 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 309.50/311.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.66% 9.41% 8.68% 8.29% 7.83% 7.49% 1100 9.65% 9.39% 8.58% 8.21% 7.74% 7.38% 1200 9.60% 9.37% 8.63% 8.26% 7.80% 7.43% 1300 9.67% 9.44% 8.68% 8.29% 7.83% 7.47% 1400 9.61% 9.43% 8.67% 8.31% 7.84% 7.48% 1500 9.61% 9.43% 8.67% 8.31% 7.84% 7.48% 1600 9.55% 9.37% 8.67% 8.31% 7.84% 7.48% 1715 9.53% 9.30% 8.59% 8.21% 7.74% 7.40% (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 9.63% 9.38% 8.69% 8.26% 7.82% 7.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.28% 7.01% 6.82% 6.65% 6.48% 6.35% 1100 7.16% 6.90% 6.72% 6.55% 6.39% 6.27% 1200 7.22% 6.95% 6.77% 6.60% 6.43% 6.31% 1300 7.26% 7.00% 6.81% 6.64% 6.47% 6.34% 1400 7.27% 7.01% 6.82% 6.64% 6.47% 6.35% 1500 7.27% 7.01% 6.82% 6.64% 6.47% 6.35% 1600 7.27% 7.01% 6.82% 6.64% 6.47% 6.35% 1715 7.18% 6.93% 6.75% 6.58% 6.41% 6.28% (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 7.27% 6.99% 6.79% 6.62% 6.47% 6.34% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.0050/49.0150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com