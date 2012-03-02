Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/05.20 01.10/01.40 03.30/04.20 08.16% 08.16% 08.16% (Feb 29) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.20% 08.20% 08.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.50 69.00/71.00 98.75/100.75 126.50/128.50 1100 31.00/33.00 69.50/71.50 100.00/102.00 128.50/130.50 1200 31.75/32.50 70.50/71.50 101.25/102.75 130.00/132.00 1300 31.50/32.50 70.00/71.50 100.50/102.50 129.00/131.00 1400 31.50/33.50 70.50/72.50 101.50/103.50 130.00/132.00 1500 31.50/32.50 70.00/72.00 100.50/102.50 129.00/131.00 1600 30.75/32.75 69.00/71.00 99.50/101.50 128.00/130.00 1715 31.00/32.50 69.50/71.50 99.50/101.50 128.00/130.00 (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 35.50/36.50 73.50/75.00 103.50/105.50 131.50/133.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.50/153.50 175.00/177.00 197.00/199.00 219.00/221.00 1100 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 1200 156.00/158.00 180.50/182.50 203.00/205.00 225.50/227.50 1300 155.00/157.00 179.50/181.50 202.00/204.00 224.50/226.50 1400 155.50/157.50 179.50/181.50 202.00/204.00 224.50/226.50 1500 154.50/156.50 179.00/181.00 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 1600 153.50/155.50 177.50/179.50 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 1715 153.50/155.50 177.00/179.00 199.50/201.50 222.00/224.00 (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 156.50/158.50 180.50/182.50 203.00/205.00 225.50/227.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 240.50/242.50 261.00/263.00 281.00/283.00 299.00/301.00 1100 244.50/246.50 265.00/267.00 285.00/287.00 303.00/305.00 1200 247.00/249.00 268.00/270.00 288.50/290.50 307.00/309.00 1300 246.00/248.00 267.00/269.00 287.50/289.50 306.00/308.00 1400 246.00/248.00 267.00/269.00 287.50/289.50 305.00/307.00 1500 245.50/247.50 266.50/268.50 287.00/289.00 305.50/307.50 1600 244.00/246.00 265.00/267.00 285.50/287.50 303.50/305.50 1715 243.00/245.00 264.00/266.00 284.50/286.50 302.50/304.50 (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 247.00/249.00 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00 306.00/308.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.31% 9.04% 8.43% 8.04% 7.57% 7.26% 1100 9.43% 9.12% 8.55% 8.18% 7.70% 7.39% 1200 9.48% 9.19% 8.64% 8.27% 7.80% 7.49% 1300 9.43% 9.15% 8.58% 8.20% 7.74% 7.44% 1400 9.55% 9.24% 8.66% 8.26% 7.76% 7.44% 1500 9.46% 9.18% 8.59% 8.20% 7.72% 7.42% 1600 9.34% 9.05% 8.50% 8.13% 7.67% 7.36% 1715 9.38% 9.10% 8.50% 8.13% 7.66% 7.34% (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 9.53% 9.30% 8.59% 8.21% 7.74% 7.40% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 6.77% 6.61% 6.42% 6.28% 6.17% 1100 7.16% 6.90% 6.72% 6.52% 6.37% 6.25% 1200 7.24% 6.97% 6.79% 6.60% 6.45% 6.33% 1300 7.20% 6.94% 6.76% 6.57% 6.42% 6.31% 1400 7.20% 6.94% 6.75% 6.57% 6.42% 6.29% 1500 7.18% 6.93% 6.75% 6.56% 6.42% 6.30% 1600 7.15% 6.89% 6.70% 6.52% 6.38% 6.26% 1715 7.11% 6.86% 6.67% 6.49% 6.35% 6.23% (C1osing Feb 29) 1715 7.18% 6.93% 6.75% 6.58% 6.41% 6.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.2100/49.2200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com