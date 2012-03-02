Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/05.60 03.40/04.20 01.00/01.40 08.32% 08.38% 07.40% (Mar 1) 1000 04.40/05.20 01.10/01.40 03.30/04.20 08.16% 08.16% 08.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.25/31.00 68.50/69.50 98.50/100.00 126.50/128.00 1100 29.50/31.50 68.00/70.00 98.50/100.50 126.50/128.50 1200 30.00/31.00 68.50/69.50 98.50/100.50 126.50/128.50 1300 29.50/30.50 67.50/69.00 97.00/99.00 124.00/126.00 1400 29.50/30.50 67.50/69.00 97.00/99.00 124.50/126.50 1500 29.50/30.50 67.50/69.00 97.00/99.00 124.50/126.50 1600 29.75/30.50 68.00/69.00 98.00/99.50 125.50/127.00 1715 29.50/30.50 67.50/69.00 97.50/99.50 125.00/127.00 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 31.00/32.50 69.50/71.50 99.50/101.50 128.00/130.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.00/153.00 174.00/176.00 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 1100 151.50/153.50 175.00/177.00 197.50/199.50 219.00/221.00 1200 151.00/153.00 174.00/176.00 196.00/198.00 218.00/220.00 1300 148.00/150.00 171.00/173.00 192.50/194.50 214.00/216.00 1400 148.50/150.50 171.00/173.00 192.50/194.50 214.00/216.00 1500 148.00/150.00 170.50/172.50 192.00/194.00 213.50/215.50 1600 149.50/151.50 172.00/174.00 194.50/196.50 215.50/217.50 1715 149.50/151.50 172.50/174.50 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 153.50/155.50 177.00/179.00 199.50/201.50 222.00/224.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 239.00/241.00 259.50/261.50 279.50/281.50 297.50/299.50 1100 240.00/242.00 261.00/263.00 281.50/283.50 299.50/301.50 1200 239.00/241.00 259.50/261.50 279.50/281.50 297.50/299.50 1300 235.00/237.00 255.50/257.50 275.50/277.50 293.50/295.50 1400 234.50/236.50 255.00/257.00 275.00/277.00 292.50/294.50 1500 234.50/236.50 255.00/257.00 275.00/277.00 293.00/295.00 1600 236.50/238.50 257.50/259.50 277.50/279.50 295.50/297.50 1715 237.50/239.50 258.00/260.00 278.00/280.00 296.00/298.00 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 243.00/245.00 264.00/266.00 284.50/286.50 302.50/304.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.35% 9.05% 8.44% 8.04% 7.56% 7.23% 1100 9.35% 9.06% 8.48% 8.07% 7.60% 7.28% 1200 9.34% 9.05% 8.46% 8.05% 7.56% 7.22% 1300 9.19% 8.93% 8.31% 7.88% 7.40% 7.08% 1400 9.18% 8.92% 8.31% 7.90% 7.42% 7.08% 1500 9.18% 8.91% 8.30% 7.89% 7.39% 7.05% 1600 9.22% 8.96% 8.37% 7.95% 7.46% 7.12% 1715 9.18% 8.93% 8.35% 7.94% 7.47% 7.14% (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 9.38% 9.10% 8.50% 8.13% 7.66% 7.34% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.98% 6.74% 6.56% 6.38% 6.24% 6.13% 1100 7.02% 6.78% 6.60% 6.43% 6.29% 6.18% 1200 6.96% 6.74% 6.56% 6.38% 6.24% 6.13% 1300 6.83% 6.60% 6.44% 6.28% 6.14% 6.04% 1400 6.82% 6.60% 6.42% 6.26% 6.12% 6.01% 1500 6.80% 6.58% 6.42% 6.25% 6.12% 6.02% 1600 6.88% 6.64% 6.48% 6.32% 6.18% 6.07% 1715 6.89% 6.67% 6.50% 6.33% 6.19% 6.08% (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 7.11% 6.86% 6.67% 6.49% 6.35% 6.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.5000/49.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com