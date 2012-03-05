Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.30 01.15/01.30 08.43% 08.43% 08.43% (Mar 2) 1000 04.50/05.60 03.40/04.20 01.00/01.40 08.32% 08.38% 07.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/29.00 66.00/67.50 95.50/97.50 122.50/124.50 1100 28.00/29.00 66.00/67.50 95.50/97.50 123.00/125.00 1200 28.00/29.00 66.00/67.50 96.00/98.00 124.00/126.00 1300 27.50/29.50 65.50/67.50 95.75/97.75 123.50/125.50 1400 28.00/29.00 66.00/67.50 96.00/98.00 124.00/126.00 1500 27.50/29.50 65.50/67.50 95.00/97.00 122.50/124.50 1600 27.50/29.50 66.00/68.00 96.00/98.00 123.50/125.50 1715 28.50/29.50 66.50/67.50 95.50/97.00 123.00/124.50 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 29.50/30.50 67.50/69.00 97.50/99.50 125.00/127.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.50/148.50 169.50/171.50 191.50/193.50 213.00/215.00 1100 146.50/148.50 169.50/171.50 191.50/193.50 213.50/215.50 1200 148.00/150.00 171.00/173.00 192.50/194.50 214.00/216.00 1300 147.50/149.50 170.50/172.50 192.00/194.00 214.00/216.00 1400 148.00/150.00 171.00/173.00 192.75/194.75 214.50/216.50 1500 146.50/148.50 169.50/171.50 191.00/193.00 212.00/214.50 1600 147.50/149.50 170.50/172.50 192.00/194.00 213.00/215.00 1715 146.50/148.50 169.50/171.50 190.50/192.50 211.50/213.50 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 149.50/151.50 172.50/174.50 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 233.50/235.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 291.50/293.50 1100 234.50/236.50 254.50/256.50 274.50/276.50 292.50/294.50 1200 235.00/237.00 255.00/257.00 275.00/277.00 293.00/295.00 1300 234.50/236.50 254.50/256.50 274.50/276.50 292.50/294.50 1400 235.50/237.50 255.50/257.50 275.50/277.50 293.50/295.50 1500 233.50/235.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 291.50/293.50 1600 233.50/235.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 291.50/293.50 1715 231.50/233.50 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 289.50/291.50 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 237.50/239.50 258.00/260.00 278.00/280.00 296.00/298.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.07% 8.83% 8.21% 7.74% 7.32% 7.01% 1100 9.08% 8.84% 8.22% 7.77% 7.32% 7.02% 1200 9.07% 8.84% 8.27% 7.83% 7.39% 7.07% 1300 9.05% 8.81% 8.24% 7.80% 7.36% 7.04% 1400 9.06% 8.83% 8.26% 7.82% 7.38% 7.06% 1500 9.04% 8.78% 8.17% 7.74% 7.31% 7.00% 1600 9.08% 8.86% 8.25% 7.80% 7.36% 7.04% 1715 9.16% 8.84% 8.19% 7.75% 7.31% 7.00% (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 9.18% 8.93% 8.35% 7.94% 7.47% 7.14% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.78% 6.55% 6.37% 6.20% 6.07% 5.97% 1100 6.79% 6.57% 6.40% 6.23% 6.10% 5.99% 1200 6.81% 6.58% 6.41% 6.24% 6.10% 6.00% 1300 6.80% 6.57% 6.40% 6.23% 6.09% 5.99% 1400 6.81% 6.59% 6.42% 6.25% 6.11% 6.00% 1500 6.75% 6.53% 6.36% 6.20% 6.06% 5.96% 1600 6.78% 6.54% 6.37% 6.20% 6.06% 5.96% 1715 6.73% 6.49% 6.31% 6.15% 6.02% 5.92% (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 6.89% 6.67% 6.50% 6.33% 6.19% 6.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.8350/49.8450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com