Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.40/03.80 01.10/01.25 02.30/02.55 08.27% 08.03% 08.39% (Mar 5) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.30 01.15/01.30 08.43% 08.43% 08.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/26.50 63.00/64.50 92.50/94.50 119.50/121.50 1100 25.25/27.25 63.50/65.50 93.50/95.50 121.00/123.00 1200 25.50/26.50 64.00/65.00 93.50/95.50 121.00/123.00 1300 25.25/27.25 63.25/65.25 93.50/95.50 121.00/123.00 1400 25.25/27.25 63.50/65.50 93.75/95.75 121.00/123.00 1500 25.75/26.75 64.00/65.50 94.00/96.00 122.00/124.00 1600 25.50/27.50 63.50/65.50 93.50/95.50 120.50/122.50 1715 25.25/27.25 63.50/65.50 93.50/95.50 121.00/123.00 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 28.50/29.50 66.50/67.50 95.50/97.00 123.00/124.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 165.50/167.50 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 1100 144.50/146.50 167.00/169.00 188.00/190.00 209.00/211.00 1200 145.00/147.00 167.50/169.50 189.00/191.00 210.00/212.00 1300 144.50/146.50 167.00/169.00 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 1400 145.00/147.00 167.50/169.50 188.50/190.50 209.50/211.50 1500 145.50/147.50 168.00/170.00 189.00/191.00 210.00/212.00 1600 144.00/146.00 166.50/168.50 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 1715 145.00/147.00 167.00/169.00 188.00/190.00 209.00/211.00 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 146.50/148.50 169.50/171.50 190.50/192.50 211.50/213.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 227.50/229.50 247.50/249.50 267.00/269.00 285.00/287.00 1100 229.00/231.00 249.00/251.00 268.50/270.50 286.50/288.50 1200 230.00/232.00 250.00/252.00 269.50/271.50 287.50/289.50 1300 228.50/230.50 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 286.00/288.00 1400 229.50/231.50 249.50/251.50 269.00/271.00 287.00/289.00 1500 230.00/232.00 250.00/252.00 269.50/271.50 287.50/289.50 1600 228.50/230.50 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 286.00/288.00 1715 229.00/231.00 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 286.00/288.00 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 231.50/233.50 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 289.50/291.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.99% 8.66% 8.05% 7.65% 7.18% 6.86% 1100 9.09% 8.77% 8.15% 7.74% 7.26% 6.93% 1200 9.04% 8.76% 8.15% 7.75% 7.27% 6.95% 1300 9.06% 8.74% 8.15% 7.74% 7.25% 6.91% 1400 9.07% 8.76% 8.15% 7.74% 7.27% 6.93% 1500 9.07% 8.76% 8.17% 7.77% 7.27% 6.94% 1600 9.07% 8.71% 8.09% 7.67% 7.19% 6.87% 1715 9.02% 8.70% 8.09% 7.69% 7.22% 6.87% (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 9.16% 8.84% 8.19% 7.75% 7.31% 7.00% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.39% 6.21% 6.06% 5.92% 5.83% 1100 6.69% 6.44% 6.26% 6.10% 5.96% 5.87% 1200 6.72% 6.46% 6.28% 6.12% 5.97% 5.88% 1300 6.67% 6.42% 6.24% 6.08% 5.94% 5.85% 1400 6.69% 6.44% 6.26% 6.10% 5.96% 5.86% 1500 6.69% 6.44% 6.25% 6.10% 5.95% 5.86% 1600 6.63% 6.38% 6.20% 6.05% 5.91% 5.82% 1715 6.64% 6.39% 6.20% 6.04% 5.90% 5.81% (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 6.73% 6.49% 6.31% 6.15% 6.02% 5.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.3600/50.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com