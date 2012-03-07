Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.75/06.25 02.25/02.50 03.45/03.75 08.28% 08.10% 08.28% (Mar 6) 1000 03.40/03.80 01.10/01.25 02.30/02.55 08.27% 08.03% 08.39% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.25/24.25 62.00/63.50 92.00/94.00 120.00/122.00 1100 23.00/24.00 61.50/63.00 91.50/93.50 119.00/121.00 1200 22.75/23.75 61.75/63.25 92.25/94.25 120.50/122.50 1300 23.00/24.00 62.00/63.50 92.25/94.25 120.50/122.50 1400 23.00/24.00 62.00/63.50 92.50/94.50 121.00/123.00 1500 23.00/23.50 62.00/63.00 92.25/93.75 120.50/122.00 1600 23.25/23.75 62.00/63.00 92.50/94.00 121.00/122.50 1715 23.25/24.00 62.50/63.50 93.00/94.50 121.50/123.50 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 25.25/27.25 63.50/65.50 93.50/95.50 121.00/123.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.00/146.00 166.50/168.50 187.00/189.00 208.00/210.00 1100 142.50/144.50 165.00/167.00 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 1200 144.00/146.00 166.50/168.50 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 1300 144.00/146.00 166.50/168.50 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 1400 145.00/147.00 167.50/169.50 188.50/190.50 209.50/211.50 1500 144.50/146.00 167.50/169.50 188.50/190.50 209.50/211.50 1600 145.00/146.50 168.50/170.50 189.50/191.50 211.00/213.00 1715 146.00/148.00 169.00/171.00 190.50/192.50 212.00/214.00 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 145.00/147.00 167.00/169.00 188.00/190.00 209.00/211.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.50/230.50 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 286.00/288.00 1100 227.00/229.00 247.00/249.00 266.50/268.50 284.50/286.50 1200 228.50/230.50 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 286.00/288.00 1300 228.50/230.50 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 286.00/288.00 1400 229.50/231.50 249.50/251.50 269.00/271.00 287.00/289.00 1500 229.50/231.50 249.50/251.50 269.00/271.00 287.00/289.00 1600 231.50/233.50 251.50/253.50 271.00/273.00 289.00/291.00 1715 232.50/234.50 252.50/254.50 272.50/274.50 290.50/292.50 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 229.00/231.00 248.50/250.50 268.00/270.00 286.00/288.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.32% 8.74% 8.19% 7.72% 7.22% 6.90% 1100 9.24% 8.68% 8.14% 7.65% 7.16% 6.86% 1200 9.25% 8.75% 8.23% 7.75% 7.24% 6.92% 1300 9.31% 8.77% 8.24% 7.76% 7.24% 6.93% 1400 9.32% 8.80% 8.28% 7.81% 7.30% 6.98% 1500 9.27% 8.76% 8.24% 7.77% 7.29% 6.98% 1600 9.33% 8.80% 8.29% 7.82% 7.34% 7.04% 1715 9.40% 8.86% 8.34% 7.88% 7.38% 7.07% (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 9.02% 8.70% 8.09% 7.69% 7.22% 6.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.37% 6.21% 6.04% 5.91% 5.82% 1100 6.60% 6.34% 6.18% 6.01% 5.89% 5.79% 1200 6.66% 6.39% 6.23% 6.05% 5.93% 5.83% 1300 6.66% 6.39% 6.23% 6.06% 5.93% 5.84% 1400 6.71% 6.43% 6.27% 6.09% 5.96% 5.86% 1500 6.71% 6.44% 6.27% 6.09% 5.97% 5.87% 1600 6.77% 6.50% 6.34% 6.16% 6.02% 5.92% 1715 6.80% 6.53% 6.37% 6.19% 6.06% 5.95% (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 6.64% 6.39% 6.20% 6.04% 5.90% 5.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.2800/50.2900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com