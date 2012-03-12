Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/05.60 03.50/04.20 01.10/01.40 08.22% 08.52% 08.04% (Mar 7) 1000 05.75/06.25 02.25/02.50 03.45/03.75 08.28% 08.10% 08.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/23.00 61.00/62.50 92.00/94.00 121.00/123.00 1100 21.50/23.50 61.50/63.50 93.00/95.00 121.50/123.50 1200 21.50/23.50 61.50/63.50 93.00/95.00 121.50/123.50 1300 22.00/23.00 62.50/63.50 94.00/96.00 123.00/125.00 1400 22.00/23.00 62.50/64.00 94.50/96.50 123.50/125.50 1500 22.00/23.00 62.00/64.00 94.00/96.00 123.00/125.00 1600 22.00/23.50 62.50/64.50 94.00/96.00 123.50/125.50 1715 21.50/23.50 62.00/64.00 94.50/96.50 123.50/125.50 (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 23.25/24.00 62.50/63.50 93.00/94.50 121.50/123.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 169.50/171.50 191.50/193.50 213.50/215.50 1100 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 192.50/194.50 214.50/216.50 1200 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 192.50/194.50 214.50/216.50 1300 149.00/151.00 173.00/175.00 195.00/197.00 217.00/219.00 1400 149.00/151.00 173.50/175.50 195.00/197.00 217.00/219.00 1500 148.50/150.50 173.00/175.00 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 1600 149.00/151.00 173.00/175.00 195.00/197.00 217.00/219.00 1715 149.50/151.50 174.50/176.50 196.50/198.50 219.00/221.00 (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 146.00/148.00 169.00/171.00 190.50/192.50 212.00/214.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.50/236.50 255.00/257.00 276.00/278.00 294.00/296.00 1100 235.50/237.50 256.50/258.50 277.00/279.00 295.00/297.00 1200 235.50/237.50 256.50/258.50 277.00/279.00 295.00/297.00 1300 238.00/240.00 258.50/260.50 279.00/281.00 297.00/299.00 1400 238.00/240.00 258.50/260.50 279.00/281.00 297.00/299.00 1500 237.50/239.50 258.00/260.00 278.50/280.50 296.50/298.50 1600 238.50/240.50 259.50/261.50 280.00/282.00 298.50/300.50 1715 240.50/242.50 261.50/263.50 282.50/284.50 300.50/302.50 (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 232.50/234.50 252.50/254.50 272.50/274.50 290.50/292.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.48% 8.94% 8.42% 7.96% 7.49% 7.18% 1100 9.57% 9.05% 8.49% 8.01% 7.55% 7.23% 1200 9.55% 9.03% 8.47% 8.00% 7.54% 7.22% 1300 9.61% 9.12% 8.57% 8.10% 7.64% 7.31% 1400 9.64% 9.17% 8.62% 8.12% 7.65% 7.33% 1500 9.61% 9.12% 8.57% 8.09% 7.62% 7.30% 1600 9.71% 9.17% 8.61% 8.13% 7.65% 7.32% 1715 9.64% 9.17% 8.64% 8.16% 7.70% 7.39% (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 9.40% 8.86% 8.34% 7.88% 7.38% 7.07% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.89% 6.66% 6.48% 6.32% 6.19% 6.08% 1100 6.93% 6.69% 6.52% 6.35% 6.21% 6.10% 1200 6.92% 6.68% 6.51% 6.34% 6.20% 6.09% 1300 7.01% 6.75% 6.57% 6.39% 6.25% 6.13% 1400 7.01% 6.76% 6.58% 6.40% 6.25% 6.14% 1500 6.99% 6.74% 6.56% 6.38% 6.24% 6.12% 1600 7.02% 6.77% 6.61% 6.43% 6.29% 6.17% 1715 7.09% 6.84% 6.67% 6.49% 6.34% 6.22% (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 6.80% 6.53% 6.37% 6.19% 6.06% 5.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 49.8400/49.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com